Western recorded 24 coronavirus cases across multiple residences in December, with 108 students requiring self-isolation in the fall term — numbers that brought the university “almost over the brink” of their capacity by the start of the winter break.
Of the 108 students requiring self-isolation, 44 were from residences in December alone. Students who tested positive and those requiring self-isolation were quarantined. All students living in residence this academic year had to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 12 at the latest.
The large case count influenced the decision not to bring not to bring first-year students back to residences for February, according to Western’s acting-president Sarah Prichard.
“[The cases] took us almost over the brink in terms of our capacity to cope,” said Prichard. “With that lived experience in the residence in December, it really informed how we have to think about the residences now.”
The university decided to partially close residences while still returning to classes for upper-year students after the Middlesex-London Health Unit “expressed definite concerns” about bringing first-year students back to communal living quarters.
“[The health unit is] not concerned about the classroom, in a structured environment. They express definite concerns about bringing students back to congregate living circumstances,” said Prichard. “Because of the concern about congregate living, [it’s] a high-risk environment for spread. We have to think about our capacity to care and to provide the conditions to support the students [with coronavirus].”
Prichard explained the approach between the main campus and its affiliated college differed in bringing first-year students back into residences because of Western’s different residence set up.
“The affiliated colleges have a very different situation. At King’s [University College], their residence occupancy is [all single occupancy]. They are already very densified. At Brescia [University College], they all have single rooms with their own washrooms. There's no sharing of washrooms. Huron [University College] is closer to what we have, but their numbers are small. They're talking about a few hundred students, we're talking about over 5,000 students [on main campus].”
Western projects over 1,000 students living in residences before the official reopening, despite closures. First-year students back on campus include international students, performance-based music students, students with upper-year courses, varsity athletes and students with bad internet or other conditions that warrant special permissions.
First-year students on main campus are scheduled to return to residence after Reading Week. All first-year classes will remain online until Feb. 28.
Correction (Feb. 16, 2022. 2:18 p.m.): The fifth paragraph of this article was corrected to reflect that residences are partially closed
