A recent Western law alumna, Kirsten Stefanik, was awarded the Governor General’s Academic Gold Medal earlier this month.
Stefanik, a second-time winner of this award, has devoted her work to international humanitarian law. This time the award is being presented based on her PhD focusing on civilian conflicts, more specifically, using the psychological aspect of it to aid in developing innovative regulations.
Since 1873, the Governor General’s Academic Gold Medals have recognized excellence in academic achievement among students across Canada. The award is presented to the student graduating with the highest average in their university program.
Stefanik carried out her field research in Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where she interviewed ex-combatants as well as victims. From amputated veterans to child soldiers, Stefanik explained that she was grateful to them for sharing their emotional experiences of brutal civil war
“I had a hard time processing how people who had experienced so much trauma could still go on with their lives compared to people in the West, including myself, who are often left paralyzed by things which, in comparison, seem so trivial," Stefanik admitted.
During her research, she often encountered challenges in getting approval to travel to these countries due to political unrest. For example, during one of her trips three Red Cross workers were kidnapped, cutting her trip short.
A large part of her success was enabled by the academic, financial and emotional support she received the Western University’s Faculty of Law.
This year, Kirsten Stefanik is among the three recipients at Western, along with Michael Iacocca and Ryan Maar, for this honour. The alumna was notified of the award on Oct.7 and will officially be presented with it at the reception for award winners in December.
At first, she said that she felt shocked after learning that she was nominated but she, nonetheless, felt honoured. She explained that this award is not only a recognition of her six-year-long hard work, but also an acknowledgement of its importance.
Currently, Stefanik is teaching constitutional law at the University of Windsor.
“I enjoy teaching because it gives me an opportunity to share my passion for law and, in particular, international law,” she explained.
Stefanik is looking into publishing her doctoral in the future and pursuing her dream of becoming a member of the Red Cross.
