Andrew McCann has placed his bid to be the next University Students’ Council president.
McCann — a fourth-year economics student at Huron University College and computer science major on main campus — has a long history in student governance with the Huron University College Student Council. He started as a cafeteria commissioner in his first year and stepped up to become vice-president of finance and administration in his third and fourth years at Western University.
McCann takes pride in both his on- and off-campus involvement.
He is a long-time member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity commonly known as FIJI, where he said he found his place in the “philanthropy and friendship side of the Greek scene.” McCann said he hopes to use his Greek scene connections to re-address the relationship between the USC and the Interfraternity Council, as the student council severed its major connections with Greek life last semester.
An advocate for mental health and student experience, McCann also helped raise $22,000 for the Austen Berlet Campout for Mental Health, which funded the Canadian Mental Health Association’s crisis counselling resources on Western University’s campus.
As HUCSC VP finance, McCann said he launched an e-commerce store for students to purchase council merchandise and was responsible for moving the campus bar into Huron’s newest building. He also takes pride in advocating to move the student council’s bookkeeping practices entirely online.
McCann said encouragement from friends and peers pushed him to run for USC president.
“I've had a lot of people approach me,” McCann said. “They've known me as being involved in our student community, and they come to me … and they give me their opinions and I've been listening.”
McCann said his priorities as USC president would be strengthening campus safety and enhancing the student experience — and believes his work on the HUCSC has given him the background and skills to understand the internal operations of council.
“It all comes down to the student experience, and that over the last two years, we've watched the student experience start to fall apart,” McCann said.
McCann also emphasized his consultations with students made him realize that students do not feel safe on campus or in the London community. He hopes to re-integrate the student experience and enhance safety to “pull everyone back together” by re-addressing the Greek scene and gender-based violence on campus, and strengthening mental health supports.
“I fell in love with Western back in 2018,” McCann said. “We've made a lot of progress but we clearly haven't come far enough,” he said.
The period to declare candidacy for USC ends Tuesday and campaigning officially begins Wednesday.
