Students are finding more graphic flyers in their mailboxes than previous years as anti-abortion groups are ramping up efforts across the city.
A leader of Pro-Choice London, Madeline Vrolyk, said she's noticed the “pro-life crowd” has been more active since the pandemic hit, as there have been more flyers in mailboxes and anti-abortion protesters around the city.
“They're at a street corner almost every day [and] they're at Victoria Hospital a lot,” she said.
The long-drawn battle of anti-abortion activists continues while much of the world has seemed to stop. The groups commonly occupy areas frequented by Western University students, like Sarnia Road and Western Road Intersections and around the university’s Main Gates.
Blaise Alleyne, an outreach director for the Canadian Centre for Bioethical Reform, said the anti-abortion group has been delivering "many more flyers in London this year" as they offered an internship program in the city this fall. The group has been going "neighbourhood by neighbourhood in London to advocate for an end to the killing."
“I know a lot of students live in the neighbourhood that I live in and I received the flyers about a month ago and ... other students that I know have received those flyers,” Vrolyk said.
Vrolyk believes the flyers spread misinformation about abortion practices and violate ad standards. She is currently working with Pro-Choice London to counter the group’s efforts.
Students who wish to not receive these flyers can put a sign on their mailbox saying 'no flyers allowed.' According to Vrolyk, students can also put up a sign specifically disallowing anti-abortion flyers.
“You can get as specific as you want; I've seen people with [signs that say] ‘no pro-life flyers,’” she said. “And if [the CCBR members] put another flyer into your mailbox you can report them to the city, I believe.”
Pro-Choice London held a counter protest — their annual Rally for Choice — on Halloween and the group continues to advocate through their Viewers Discretion Legislation Coalition, where members lobby to create bylaws that stop the distribution of the anti-abortion flyers and pamphlets.
The city recently allowed pro-life groups to purchase ads on buses that read “Canada has no abortion laws” after they were banned two years ago for being inaccurate and misleading.
Pro-Choice London has been vocal against this decision, flagging the London Transit Commission's “unprecedented and dangerous decision” to ignore ad standards and spread of false information as cause for concern.
Terence Kernaghan, London North Centre’s Member of Provincial Parliament, continues to advocate for legislation to stop the distribution of graphic images depicting aborted fetuses across London.
Vrolyk urges students who do not wish to receive the pamphlets to support Pro-Choice London’s Viewer Discretion Legislation Coalition and join the counter protests.
“Students are really stressed out right now with the pandemic and to get that in your mailbox, even if you've had a miscarriage or you've been thinking about getting an abortion or you're pregnant right now — you just don't want to see that,” Vrolyk said.
London city council said in a Nov. 11 meeting it may take a year to fully consider the city’s options to restrict anti-abortion advocacy practices, emphasizing concern about past accusations of limiting pro-life advocates’ freedom of expression.
Councillors voted in favour of exploring options to target the spread of flyers and the city will discuss the on-going issue in further meetings.
Update (Dec. 3, 6:55 p.m.): This article was updated with additional information from the Canadian Centre for Bioethical Reform.
