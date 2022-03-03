Western’s April final examination period has been shortened by one week as a result of the extended winter break that delayed the start of the term. The exam period will now run from April 10 to 30, six days shorter than the original start date of April 4.
The shortened period is in line with the reasons Western University gave when they shut down the University Students’ Council push to extend the winter break in late November, citing challenges rescheduling midterms and the stresses of having a condensed April exam period.
“As the delay to the start of the Winter term was announced in mid-December, instructors were able to take the revised dates into account when scheduling midterm tests,” Jeff Hutter, Western’s acting vice-provost for academic programs wrote in a statement. “The term will still run the full 12 weeks, so there should be little impact on the actual midterm schedules and students' ability to prepare.”
For first-year courses, which will continue online until Feb. 28, Hutter stated it is possible some midterm tests will be conducted online.
Western acknowledged the shortened study periods may cause additional stress and concern for some students and said struggling students could access resources and support offered by Student Experience.
