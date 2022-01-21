The Gazette compared popular menu items at similarly popular locations both on and off campus — the Tim Hortons original roast medium coffee and the Starbucks grande pike place roast — to understand how much more Western University students pay for their coffees on campus.
The coffees were compared between CF Masonville Place, a shopping mall commonly frequented by students north of campus, and a standard off-campus location.
The standard location Tim Hortons is located at the intersection of Oxford Street and Talbot Street, and the Starbucks is located at Oxford Street at Wharncliffe Road — both of which are approximately three kilometers south of campus.
Students who frequent Tim’s at one of its five locations on campus are paying the same price for their medium original blend coffee as any other Tim’s location off-campus: $1.76 before tax — a price that remained consistent across locations at the UCC, Masonville and at Oxford and Talbot.
The same can’t be said for Starbucks drinks.
Starbucks’ grande pike place roast is a fierce Tim’s competitor and is sold in the UCC for $2.95. Masonville sells the same coffee for $2.75 and the coffee is priced even lower at the Starbucks on Oxford and Wharncliffe at $2.65. But even at its lowest, the grande pike place still costs 89 cents more than Tim Hortons.
Students may notice these numbers don’t line up with what they’re paying after tax. Ontario exempts food under $4 from the eight per cent provincial portion of the HST, so consumers only pay the federal tax portion of five per cent.
This means a medium Tim’s coffee will come to $1.85 with five per cent tax.
Western students have the option to receive a further five per cent discount using their Western flex plan, bringing the price of a Starbucks coffee to $2.80 — which is still five cents more than the Masonville location and 15 cents more than the standard off-campus location.
Students using their flex plan at the UCC Tim’s will enjoy five per cent off their coffee, saving eight cents and bringing the price point down to $1.68.
The Spoke and Rim Tavern at the UCC gives students an alternative to franchised locations. The Spoke’s medium coffee is priced at $2.05, which is 29 cents more than Tim’s. Students can also take advantage of Western’s flex plan at the Spoke with a five per cent discount, almost closing the difference with a price of $1.95.
Hospitality services and eateries on campus usually pay occupancy fees to the university. Those occupancy fees are transferred to Western’s operating budget “to cover the costs of utilities, caretaking and general maintenance of their spaces,” as all eateries are run and staffed by Western. But, Western waived those transfers last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All external food retail franchises, including Tim Hortons and Starbucks, follow this structure.
According to Western’s annual ancillary budget, the pandemic struck retail and hospitality services substantially more than other campus services, citing campus closures. The cancellation of spring and fall convocations and reduced retail traffic on campus also accounted for the drop in sales.
Students with Tim’s and Starbucks rewards apps will find themselves out of luck — gift cards and rewards cannot be used or collected at non-Western-affiliated eateries. Although Starbucks’ infamous rewards cannot be redeemed on campus, they can be collected when students purchase food or a drink.
“The use of gift cards and point systems at outlets like Starbucks and Tim Horton’s requires that the university use the cash register systems of the franchisor,” Western said in a statement. “Currently, these aren’t compatible within Western’s existing systems.”
Some promotional discounts available off campus are also not offered on campus “because of the cost structure associated with operating on campus,” Western added. “We are unable to offer the same promotional discounts.”
The Subway in the UCC, for example, does not offer Subway’s famous Sub of the Day promotion that discounts one sandwich depending on the day of the week.
The promotion was offered nation-wide until two years ago, according to Subway’s website, but select locations were exempt from the Sub of the Day discounts in 2019. Western’s Subway franchise has not offered the promotion in recent years, even before the 2019 deregulation.
“Each franchise operation has the choice to participate in promotions and discounts,” Western said. “In many cases, Hospitality Services at Western does participate in these franchise promotions.”
Students can purchase Western hospitality gift cards that can be used at all campus eateries, including Tim’s, Starbucks and Subway.
At the end of the day, the extra cents — while they can add up — won’t break the bank if students purchase coffee on campus once in a while to get them through their long days of lectures, assignments and exams.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest