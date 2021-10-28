Average Western student set to graduate with $24,000 debt

A Western survey of graduating students shows the average student graduates with around $24,000 in debt.
The survey, conducted in the 2019-20 school year, collected responses from graduating students on the amount of education-related debt they expect to graduate with and sources of financial assistance, among other things.
The survey divides responses by faculties, with all undergraduate faculties represented as well as Western University’s law school and medical school.
Across all faculties, 39.5 per cent of students expected to graduate with no education-related debt. When students who graduate with no education-related debt are excluded, the average Western student graduates with around $40,000 in debt.
According to Western, the questionnaire was distributed in April and May 2020 to 5,747 graduates, out of which 2,080 completed the survey. The survey acknowledges the limitation that exists within this sample but also states that the results are capable of revealing general trends in students’ experiences.
Out of all undergraduate faculties, business students had the largest percentage say they graduated with more than $100,000 in debt at 3.3 per cent. Nearly 43 per cent of business students said they expected to graduate with no debt. Business respondents are likely Ivey Business School students as the Social Science Faculty encompasses the BMOS program, though Western were not able to confirm this.
On average, business students graduated with $22,667 in debt. Vin Venkatesh, a fourth-year Ivey student, said these numbers do not surprise her.
“One of the biggest issues at Ivey is when you come into the program, you realize right off the bat there's a massive wealth gap between students,” said Venkatesh. “[The fact that] 40-something per cent are graduating with no debt is shocking because tuition is $25,200, per year … there's a bunch of people graduating with no debt and then on the other side there's a bunch of people graduating with about $30,000 in debt, some graduating with more than $100,000 in debt.”
In contrast, the average faculty of information and media studies student graduates with $8,882 in debt, the lowest average in the survey.
According to Venkatesh, the wealth gap between students at Ivey is evident not just in how much debt people graduate with — but also extracurriculars organized by student groups
“The people that can afford some of the Ivey extracurriculars like the … Blue Mountain trip, Ivey formal, Ivey semi-formal all these events cost upwards of $50 to $100, some several hundred dollars. You can see who can afford that and who can't. So, I think it's very visible on the daily in class who’s coming from what background and who is not.”
The survey also outlines sources of financial assistance students receive throughout their undergraduate career. Over 59 per cent of Ivey student respondents said their largest source of financial assistance was money received from parents which they do not have to pay back.
Like Venkatesh, fifth-year student Komal Patel was not surprised by this.
“At Ivey, there's a lot of people who are quite affluent and might have their parents paying for their degree … And that's great for them but it's also kind of evident that that's a pretty significant portion of the population,” said Patel, who’s completing an Ivey and medical science dual degree program. “There's so much talk at Ivey about inclusion and diversity and everything and it's really nice but it would be nicer if [administration] sort of put their money where their mouth is.”
According to Patel, this is an issue inherent in the medical science program as well.
“Going to med school, which is the aspiration for a lot of people in med sci, is typically something that happens for people from more affluent backgrounds. They've had the exposure and the ability to get into research programs that may not pay as much over a summer, but you get that experience that you need for something like med school.”
According to the survey, 46.1 per cent of medical science students said they expected to graduate with no debt and 43.8 per cent said their parents are their largest source of financial assistance.
Patel also noted that her decision to not pursue medical school was partially influenced by high tuition costs that she knew would add to her student debt from being in a five year undergraduate program — and paying Ivey tuition.
The survey data from Western’s medical school reflect the significant cost associated with medical school, with 53.3 per cent of med school respondents saying they expected to graduate over $100,000 in debt.
Nicole Foster, a third-year nursing student is currently pursuing her second bachelor's degree after completing a bachelor of science in 2019. In order to help her pay off her student debt from both degrees, Foster has worked two jobs for over two years on top of school.
“[Working] definitely helps pay off the loan, but this is the first semester that I’ve had five courses and it's a heavy workload,” said Foster. “I'm pretty much busy all the time.”
While Foster works 20 to 30 hours a week, she has also taken out loans with the Ontario Student Assistance Program and receives assistance from family.
Venkatesh, Patel and Foster all aim to pay off their loans within three years or less after graduating.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest