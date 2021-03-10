Ivan Coyote — an awarding-winning author, seasoned performer and LGBTQ2+ advocate — is set to bring a fresh perspective and years of experience to the Western University community as the new Alice Munro Chair of Creativity.
Western created the position to honour Alice Munro, a Western alumna who received the Nobel Prize in Literature for her contemporary short stories. The creative chair is expected to teach undergraduate and graduate courses, support the Writer-in-Residence program, present the Alice Munro Lecture on Creativity and nurture the creative community at Western.
To enhance the Faculty of Arts and Humanities over their 2020-22 tenure, Coyote plans on expanding Western’s creative community beyond the local area. With two decades of experience as an artist on the road, Coyote believes it's enriching for artists to engage with each other across community boundaries.
Coyote plans to incorporate artists they meet on the road into their lessons at Western via online learning.
“My original intention was to draw on some of the great contacts I made in my touring life and bring those artists to campus … but we can’t do that because of [coronavirus] right now … so the Active Voice class was the best way to address that as well as model good online production.”
Active Voice is an interactive senior-level class Coyote created where students observe performances or works from a diverse selection of artists and subsequently enter an active discussion on the material. The selected performers impacted Coyote over the course of their touring life and come from various backgrounds and specialties.
“I see the position as a conduit between [Western's] campus and not just London but beyond," said Coyote. "I spent the better part of the last two decades on the road and though some of my grandiose plans have been sidestepped by the global pandemic … [through] the Active Voice class [I’m] trying to bring some of the fantastic artists that the touring life has brought into my life.”
Recognizing that an artist's journey is not a one-path process, Coyote said students should keep an open mind and seek inspiration from multiple sources.
“I’m one of those people who finds inspiration everywhere … live performance, engaging thoughtfully in the work of other artists, and life in general. It’s from everywhere—it’s organic,” said Coyote. “If you’re a singer, listen to music. If you’re an author, read books and listen to music. If you’re a filmmaker, watch movies, read books and listen to music … you have to find inspiration in different pockets of life.”
Coyote said that once a creator has found inspiration, the next step is practicing artistic skills. They explained, “to be proficient at a sport, you have to start with basic skills, practice and build on that. Even an Olympian is going to warm up. Same thing with an instrument. Even the biggest maestro is still going to warm up with the basics … the goal is to nail the physical act of doing [art] and then interpreting and recreating it artistically with your own vision.”
As the new chair in creativity, Coyote’s goal is to teach students to embrace an artistic perspective so that they can create and achieve more outside of academia.
“I am the Alice Munro chair of creativity. I’m not the Alice Munro chair in literary criticism or the Alice Munro chair in grading papers. I see my job as encompassing more than that. It’s about building artists and helping them find their authentic voices.”
