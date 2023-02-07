The Elections Governance Committee has sanctioned USC presidential candidate Nika Bajaj with a warning after a campaign team member posted an Instagram story showing alcohol use and tagged her.
The story showed Bajaj with another individual pouring an alcoholic drink at the downtown bar Delilah’s, with Bajaj’s campaign Instagram account tagged in the story. Section 3.3.2 of the Elections Governance Committee’s Violations states "campaign materials may not depict images of alcohol or drug use."
Bajaj attended a hearing Monday afternoon with the EGC and the committee announced its decision late Monday night.
This is the second violation of the 2023 USC presidential election — and second to arise from an Instagram story. Bajaj’s opponent, Sunday Ajak, was also sanctioned with a warning Monday for posting a story featuring the Western University logo. Neither candidates’ violations carry any penalty.
The EGC ruled, although Bajaj had not posted the story herself and was unaware of the photo being taken or posted, she could have “reasonably foreseen” images taken at a bar could depict alcohol.
The EGC’s violations policy states candidates are responsible for the actions of campaign volunteers unless they can prove “that they did not direct the action [of the volunteer] and could not have reasonably foreseen that the action would occur.”
“While it was not intended to be campaign material and I was not aware it had been posted, I apologize for the oversight and have taken measures with my team to ensure it won’t happen again,” said Bajaj in a statement to the Gazette.
According to the EGC’s report, during her hearing, Bajaj said she believed the story post should not constitute campaign material.
The EGC disagreed. The committee’s definition for “campaign material” includes any social media post “likely to influence at least one voter to cast a ballot in favour … of a candidate.”
Voting in the 2023 USC presidential election begins Tuesday and closes Friday.
