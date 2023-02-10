The Elections Governance Committee sanctioned USC presidential candidate Nika Bajaj on Friday with an order to change behaviour, requiring her to delete a Cameo video containing an endorsement from actor Phil Lewis — widely known as Mr. Moseby from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and The Suite Life on Deck.
The Cameo video posted to Bajaj’s campaign Instagram and TikTok accounts on Tuesday was deemed to violate EGC policy, as it was similar to a Cameo video from the same actor posted on her opponent Sunday Ajak’s social media accounts on Feb. 2. She was ordered to permanently archive or delete the video.
The EGC policy states “campaign materials must not contain materials identical or similar to those of other candidates whether in this election or those in the past 4 years.”
Bajaj attended a hearing Wednesday evening with the EGC and the committee announced its decision Friday afternoon. This is the fourth violation of the 2023 University Students’ Council presidential election and Bajaj’s second since her first on Monday.
According to the EGC’s report, during her hearing, Bajaj said she saw her video “as a parody or building off the fame the other candidate’s video gained.” The EGC disagreed, saying they found the video “lacked original or creative content required to support such a finding.”
The committee found both videos were similar as they featured an endorsement from the same actor and “utilized the actor’s well-known catchphrase without other significant or notable changes.”
Bajaj argued the policy was implemented to prevent candidates from appropriating other candidates’ intellectual property — such as campaign platforms — and the EGC would be interpreting the policy too broadly if they considered this video a violation.
The EGC responded, saying her video does constitute “campaign material” as per Bylaw 2, which includes any social media post “likely to influence at least one voter to cast a ballot in favour … of a candidate.”
Bajaj said in a statement to the Gazette that the decision “sets a precedent that any materials remotely even similar in nature are a violation and fails to recognize that the video is intended to add to the discourse of ongoing campaign promotional tactics.”
Ajak said in a statement to the Gazette the Lewis Cameo is “a great campaign idea, no doubt! However I think it’s even better to have original campaign ideas to keep in the good spirits of the election!”
Voting in the 2023 USC presidential election closes Friday at 8 p.m..
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest