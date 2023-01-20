A group of Western students who live on Broughdale Avenue are giving back to the London community and stepping up their efforts to fight hunger.
This is the second year the Western University roommates are collecting non-perishable items for the Salvation Army food bank. Jackson MacPhie, a third-year Ivey Business School student and co-organizer, explained they started the food drive in response to the “unfortunate incidents” in September 2021.
The group wanted to do something positive to bring spirits up in light of the gender-based and sexual violence reports during Orientation Week and the death of Gabriel Neil last year.
“We thought that wasn't an accurate representation of what Western students bring to the London community and we wanted to create an outlet to show that off,” said MacPhie. “We wanted to create a way to bring students together to give back for a good cause and lift the London community up.”
Through a social media campaign and walking door-to-door in different neighbourhoods asking them to donate whatever they can, the group collected over 600 non-perishable items in 2021. The success and impact of last year's food drive inspired the students to run the campaign again on a larger scale.
The campaign ran throughout November and ended mid-December, with the Salvation Army coming to pick up 1,426 food items, nearly reaching their goal of 1,500 items.
“It was shocking how receptive people were at the front door. It was amazing to see both the students and people who live in London want to give back to a good cause,” said Owen Shuttleworth, another co-organizer and third-year management and organizational studies student.
The group decided to host a food drive after learning about the hunger crisis occurring right here in London. Around 20,000 people in London are unable to afford food, according to the London Food Bank.
“I never even thought of London being that big of a city,” MacPhie explained. “Being able to afford food in this winter is a privilege that we're very lucky to have and I think it's really important to give back.”
The students’ efforts this year included athletes on the Mustangs rowing and lacrosse teams going door-to-door asking for donations, hanging up flyers around the community and even offering to pick items up at people's houses.
The group is dedicated to making the campaign something that lasts after their graduation, which is why they have grown their team from just their housemates to 15 students.
Shuttleworth said the group aimed “to really make it much larger by the time we graduate to continue on long after we're gone at Western.”
