As an avid community volunteer, Callista Ryan is no stranger to the USC's work.
Ryan, a fifth-year international relations student and well-rounded advocate, has announced her run for University Student' Council president in the upcoming election.
Drawing from her time as a leader in various clubs, the USC and residence, Ryan plans to prioritize community, affordability and ethics throughout her campaign.
“I want to see a change in USC-style leadership to one that’s more focused on community-building and collaboration,” Ryan said.
Ryan worked as a residence advisor in second year and volunteered for the USC’s Food Support Services. But, she noted some flaws in the system.
“I realized that not a lot of students knew that we had a food bank on campus, and a lot of the students I was working with we're really confused about where to go for resources,” Ryan said.
“Even myself as an RA, I had a really good understanding of resources but found that sometimes I would send students places and they would get turned away or sent somewhere else …. That's where my passion for communications came through.”
Her passion manifested through her roles as the student feedback coordinator and vice-president communications of the Association of International Relations in her third year.
As the USC's student feedback coordinator — now titled the student feedback intern — Ryan launched the first student feedback focus group with the goal of gauging the general public's opinion of the student council.
The three issues Ryan believes affects students are affordability, community and ethics.
Ryan believes affordability issues — including university tuition, textbooks and basic needs — extends into leadership opportunities, citing that low-income students often cannot afford to participate in volunteer based-leadership positions for free when they have to work part-time.
She hopes to take a three-pronged approach to affordability through open educational resources, financial literacy initiatives and additional grants.
“I came to Western [University] as a low-income student and I still have never seen a low-income student run,” Ryan said.
Ryan also plans to develop a sense of community through bridging the gap between the USC and its clubs and initiatives.
“I want to see the USC president and executive take more of a role in supporting the work that’s already done on campus instead of taking on that work,” Ryan said.
“The USC president should be connecting student groups that are doing that work and amplifying those voices, giving clubs the support that they need to work with students more effectively.”
Ryan also hopes to emphasize ethics to build trust and council transparency through creating equitable hiring processes, standardized throughout affiliate councils and clubs — something she believes has been a point of frustration among students.
She hopes standardized hiring processes will instill more trust in the USC. Strong student trust, she believes, will amplify the USC’s advocacy efforts.
“I want to see a more community-based leadership style, and that's what I think I can bring with my experiences,” Ryan said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest