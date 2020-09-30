While students can still grab their favourite bagel and coffee from The Spoke and Rim Tavern, they can expect smaller crowds, rigid social distancing and taking orders to-go.
The Spoke remained open even as other University Students’ Council services shut down after the Middlesex-London Health Unit announced two community outbreaks of the coronavirus among Western University students. In adherence with the health unit’s guidelines, The Spoke stopped indoor dining but continues taking to-go orders, both in-person and through the USCEats app.
The Spoke reopened Sept. 7, two days before classes started, following the university's six month shut down in March. Students initially had the option to dine-in with their “bubble” of six at The Spoke’s high tables but that option was short-lived after the Sept. 17 community outbreak.
The Spoke currently operates at reduced hours, with the cafe open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the kitchen open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m..
The eatery has also introduced stringent contact tracing procedures in accordance with MLHU guidelines. Guests are required to submit their name, phone number and email address to keep a detailed record of everyone who enters the building.
If a customer tests positive for COVID-19, the MLHU will likely contact The Spoke and any close contacts of the guest.
Customers must enter from the door near D.B. Weldon Library, as entrances from the UCC are closed to keep long lines outdoors.
“It's a modified lunch rush, but it's still something that will allow our students to engage in one of their favourite services that we do,” said USC president Matt Reesor.
According to Reesor, Spoke staff members are also required to have their temperature checked before every shift. High-touch surfaces, like countertops and tablet screens, are also cleaned after every customer and sanitizing procedures are uniform across all areas of the cafe — including the kitchen and bar.
Directional markers line the floor of the cafe to direct foot traffic and enforce physical distancing and — similar to all indoor spaces in Ontario — masks are required by all staff and customers.
“We are extremely excited to see people coming in, and … we're doing everything we can to abide by guidelines,” Reesor said.
Guests at The Spoke can also choose to order ahead of time through the USCEats app, which was made more user-friendly over the summer, said Reesor.
While The Spoke cannot safely continue traditions like Wednesdays with Rick McGhie and Trivia Thursdays — events that historically drew large crowds of students — the cafe is trying to keep these traditions alive online, according to Reesor.
“We want to be able to be able to extend that experience of what the USC is and what we do at Western for people who choose to be at home, or who are choosing to be on campus,” he said.
Reesor said that The Spoke continues to be in “close communication” with the city and the MLHU to monitor COVID-19 cases and potential changes to their operation.
