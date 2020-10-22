Students can order their favourite campus meals, from the CLT to bagelwiches, on UberEats following the USC's new deal with the delivery service.
The University Students’ Council president Matt Reesor described the initiative as a part of the USC’s mandate to “enhance the student experience and quality of life.” With the ongoing pandemic, the USC is looking for ways to “bring [that] experience and student life to [students] in the safety of their family rooms," according to Reesor.
Students can order from both the cafe and kitchen menus online as of Oct. 5.
In accordance with Middlesex-London Health Unit and Ontario guidelines, The Spoke has limited orders to in-person takeout and through the USCEats app along with the most recent option to order using UberEats.
The Spoke has introduced other measures like markers on the floor to direct customers, requiring staff and guests to wear a mask when inside and contact tracing where each customer must leave their name and number to keep record of who enters.
“Safety is the number one concern,” Reesor said.
As a new initiative, USC executives and staff at The Spoke have been promoting the transition to the UberEats platform through gift card giveaways. The Spoke is also encouraging students to share their favourite menu items on social media.
Reesor said student response has been “overall positive.”
“We will see what happens in the coming months,” Reesor said, but was adamant about encouraging the next generation of USC executives to continue this initiative to ensure that the council does everything to “make students' days just a little better.”
If you are looking for suggestions for your first takeout order then look no further than the USC president's go-to’s: Canadian harvest bagel with roasted red cream cheese or the egg and cheese breakfast sandwich.
