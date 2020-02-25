Students vying for the two new USC vice-president jobs met in a debate Tuesday night — though one of the roles is already acclaimed — pitching themselves to council, which now names the occupant of the roles.
The candidates for vice-president internal affairs — Grace Young, Laura Bot and Victoria Barroso, a former candidate for the presidency — spoke first, with the candidate for the vice-president external affairs — Mackenzy Metcalfe — answering questions after.
The debate was the USC’s first brush this year with the two executive roles, which existed before they were consolidated in 2012. The old vice-president role was split in two by council last December, now encompassing on-campus and off-campus work respectively. As part of the change, students now only elect the president.
The VP internal and VP external are selected by an anonymous council vote, and the vice-president finance, communications and student programs are hired by an internal committee.
Former vice-presidents Landon Tulk and Danny Chang moderated the event. Chang led discussion among the candidates for VP internal.
Barroso, president of the Science Students’ Council, said she was "critical" of the USC's decisions and wanted to bring in her own reforms. She revived some points she made in the presidential race, like her stance on a better system to handle racism and oppression on campus.
She cited her recent second-place finish to Matt Reesor, now the president-elect, gave her the motivation to run for the VP internal role.
"I think there's something to be said that students wanted to see me in an executive role, and they see value in my experience," she said. “For me it's not about titles, it's about what I'm hoping to accomplish in this role — that I believe in this organization and I think it can install really good things for students.”
Young focused on climate action on campus. She said Western University should declare a climate emergency, aligning her with Reesor, and said Western should support students with climate projects they’re already working on.
She added that one of the most pressing areas needing advocacy was rape culture, calling it a "campus-wide epidemic."
"[It is not] being acknowledged," she said. "We are doing students a disservice and allowing it to thrive. Creating a culture of consent and to make sure that our students know that is a priority."
Bot, a Social Science senator, said that being a member of senate has put her focus on academic policies like the self-reported absence.
"I've seen some of the problems in things that have been implemented," she said. "There's a lot of ways we can improve academic policies on campus and I have a lot of relevant experience in that area and would love to continue to work with it."
When asked what she would do if the administration asked for an increase in student fees while recognizing financial barriers students face, Bot said she would need to "hammer through what kind of services the USC can provide" so that the USC can make efficient use of the money they manage.
External VP acclaimed, in first year of new structure
Metcalfe — an associate under Cat Dunne, the current vice-president — answered questions briefly to council about her plans for Western's exterior relationships, like to the London and Ontario governments.
Three of the last four vice-presidents have headed the Ontario Undergraduate Student Alliance, the province’s main student lobbying group — putting them at the forefront of the fight between Queen’s Park and campuses.
This year, the VP external role is acclaimed, though Metcalfe said she intends on running for OUSA president.
Metcalfe addressed what is maybe the main point of contention with the government: sudden cuts to Ontario Student Assistance Program that increased debt for many university students.
“Student feedback is a very important piece of advocacy and something we need to make sure we’re always coming back to when we advocate on different student issues,” said Metcalfe.
Council will elect their new vice-presidents on March 8 at the USC's annual general meeting — students can expect to hear the results as early as March 9.
