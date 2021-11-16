There have been 15 reported vehicle break-ins on Western’s campus since the start of this calendar year — a number campus police say is expected for this time of year.
According to J.C. Aubin, operations leader at Western University Special Constable Services, the majority of incidents have occured during the day, when most vehicles are parked on campus, noted Aubin. The type of stolen property varies but for the most part the thefts involve cases where the vehicle was left unlocked or the property was left in plain sight.
There were 21 vehicle break-ins in 2019 and 25 in 2018. In 2020 there were 8 break-ins, but Aubin said police don’t consider it a comparable year because of remote work and distance studies.
Student social media pages have seen several posts about car break-ins on campus this fall, but police said this spike is not reflected in the number of reports they’ve received
“Since the start of the academic year, the Western Special Constable Service has increased its special constable and security guard patrol operations across campus as part of an ongoing initiative to increase safety,” said Aubin. “This includes increased patrols within parking lots on campus.”
In order to prevent thefts, police said students should lock their vehicles at all times and not leave property within vehicles when unattended.
Students’ whose vehicles have been broken into are encouraged to contact the campus police.
Correction (Nov. 16, 4:30 p.m.): This article has been corrected to reflect that 15 break-ins occurred from the start of the calendar year, not the academic year.
