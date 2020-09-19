A Carleton student living in an on-campus dorm tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Along with a case at the University of Ottawa, this is one of the first known coronavirus cases in a Canadian university residence building, as well as Carleton Univesrity’s first case on campus. The announcement comes as 39 Western University students tested positive for the virus, including one in residence, marking the first outbreak at a Canadian university.
Ottawa's public health unit declared a second wave of the virus this week as cases peaked.
“This highlights the importance of remaining extremely vigilant and respecting the guidelines and protocols in place to help keep us safe,” reads a statement that Carleton released last weekend.
Carleton residence buildings are operating at 30 per cent capacity. No other cases have been linked to the affected student, who is now in isolation. Western is operating its dorms at 70 per cent capacity this fall.
In preparation for the influx of students, Carleton’s Housing and Residence Life Services implemented safety precautions, including banning residence parties and restricting students from visiting other floors in their residence. Students in Carleton dorms are only allowed one other person in their room at a time with masks and social distancing.
Carleton is having an entirely virtual semester for all undergraduate students and encourages students to only come to campus when necessary. Carleton will also have a virtual winter semester, with some opportunity for in-person courses, according to their website.
Despite these precautions, Carleton expects isolated cases of COVID-19 to arise, and noted that protocols are in place to mitigate the spread.
In response to last week’s case, the university said the residence will undergo a deep clean. Ottawa Public Health is also in the process of contact-tracing and notifying individuals who may have been exposed to the infected student.
“Wear a mask, stay six feet apart from others, isolate yourself if you're feeling unwell and exercise frequent hand hygiene,” Carleton’s statement reads. “We each have an individual and collective responsibility to keep our community safe.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest