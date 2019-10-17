Carol Dyck is Canada's Green Party candidate for London North Centre. As an active volunteer for several environmental groups, climate change awareness is central to her platform.
The Green Party plans to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions by investing in greener public transportation and improving the energy efficiency of buildings. Dyck noted "the positive effects" of such policies "will be felt in London."
Dyck was born and raised in Vancouver, where she completed a degree in international relations at the University of British Columbia. Since then she has gone abroad for her continuing education — to Germany, England, France and California.
She believes her experiences living around the world will bring value to her role as a Member of Parliament.
“You have learned from other places and other people and you can understand what it is like to live in a different country and have to adapt to different ways of doing things,” she told the Gazette in an interview.
She has always supported the Green Party personally, but decided she wanted to get involved while studying in Europe.
While pursuing her masters of law in Canterbury, England in 2013, Dyck described feeling disappointed with Canada’s progress in climate change policy, particularly under Stephen Harper’s government.
“Sometimes it takes leaving your country to realize the problems that are happening within your country,” said Dyck. She cited the suppression of climate change research by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
Dyck said she hopes students will vote for parties that are taking climate change seriously, as it is “going to affect their immediate future.”
A policy primer for Green voters
When asked why students should vote for her, Dyck explained that the Green Party will ensure students are well-equipped to enter the workforce by offering free post-secondary education, banning unpaid internships and eliminating federal student loans.
“Work experience is vital to getting a job, but what we find is that students have to take low paying jobs that aren’t connected to the career they are working towards,” she said.
Dyck believes the recent cuts to OSAP are “short-sighted” and put universities in a position where they have to focus on raising money, rather than education.
According to Dyck, the Guaranteed Livable Income proposed by the Green Party would address students' financial woes. The GLI would be a "universal, unconditional cash benefit" that replaces other social services.
She cited the policy as a way to financially aid students throughout their post-secondary education.
“This would help students be able to focus on their studies and ensure that they can meet their full potential if they don’t have to worry about affording a place to live, food or transit.”
Dyck addressed public transportation, mentioning that London will need a better transportation system if the city is going to grow and reach its full potential.
“The way to do that is making sure that the transit system connects with Western,” she said.
Campus was recently cut out of London's long-awaited Bus Rapid Transit plan. The program is now moving forward without its planned Western routes. But, the strategy is in municipal territory.
