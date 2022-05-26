Challenging the status quo: Meet USC pres Zamir Fakirani

“42 days remaining (but who’s counting?)” read a sign hanging on the door of the brightly-lit USC presidential office overlooking concrete beach last February. The office housed 64 USC presidents before Zamir Fakirani.
Fakirani’s last day as president came to a close Wednesday at the University Students’ Council’s annual general meeting where the incoming council was sworn in. The Gazette spoke to Fakirani last February as he reflected on his past year in office.
Starting his undergrad as a medical science student and spending one semester as a health science student, Fakirani’s path to USC president was unconventional. The politics, philosophy and economics graduate’s trajectory to the top included many changes in his major, ladders to climb in student government and a shift away from his original goal of student leadership — to be the USC’s vice-president external affairs.
Fakirani was the USC’s 65th president — and the only openly queer, racialized, Muslim president the council has seen in its long history at Western University. It was not always glamorous for Fakirani, though.
Fakirani joined student council as a secretary in his first-year, never expecting to take a seat in the president's office — one that, in his tenure, saw carefully-hung, hand-painted portraits of racialized figures to match similar artwork hung in VP university affairs Ziyana Kotadia’s office. A testament to the lack of racialized leaders who’ve come to occupy the high ranks of the USC.
Fakirani had his eye on the VP external affairs role until the summer after his third year. As he stepped into the role of social science president, he began to shift his focus to activism for students — which, coupled with his work as a three-time soph, ultimately led to a passion for anti-sexual and gender based violence work, and an eye for the president role.
“Unsurprisingly, [my pursuit for USC pres] had to do with gender-based violence,” Fakirani said. “A student had disclosed to me a negative experience that they had, and they wanted to find some solutions — and the ways that the university responded were not survivor-centric, and it made my blood boil.”
SGBV work framed much of Fakirani’s experience in office, and it’s work he said is ongoing for council.
“We need more queer, racialized and male voices in gender-based violence work, and that is what made me go for the USC presidency.”
Fakirani’s days were nothing short of bursting at the seams, packed to the brim with meetings with his executive team and other students, and many ongoing projects. While Fakirani seemed to have a handle on the job, it was certainly not the year he expected.
“When I was transitioning into the presidency, I was talking to [Matt Reesor], and he mentioned to me that during the election season, Western administrators came up to him … and asked if I am a candidate they need to be worried about,” Fakirani said.
“I think that moment sheds light on the president I wanted to be.”
Despite Fakirani’s daring election campaign — like his “Fuck Proctortrack” graphic that openly criticized the administration’s decision to use an online proctoring software — he said he spent his first semester as USC president trying to avoid conflict with Western’s administrators. By the winter term, though, he felt “the university didn’t move fast enough” to tackle what Fakirani said was an Orientation Week that weighed heavily on him and his executive team.
He found himself shifting gears and trying to challenge the status quo.
“The university is not always going to see eye to eye with you, and they don’t have to, and it’s my responsibility to be able to show them things from the student perspective … and that’s going to cause discomfort because we’re challenging the status quo,” Fakirani said. “But I’m doing what I was elected to do and that feels pretty good.”
Much of Fakirani’s year was spent untangling the events of OWeek. He feels a lot of what happened during orientation was avoidable and dubbed the reports of sexual violence the “result of inadequate action” over the years.
While those events shaped much of how Fakirani chose to advocate for students, it was emotionally taxing for him and his team. So much so that he quit for three days.
“I had a full melt down, I quit for three days, I didn’t think I could do it,” Fakirani said. “It was my team that pulled me back and helped me realize ‘no, that’s why it’s important that we’re here.’”
And now, a whole academic year later, Fakirani is passing on his initiatives to the next generation of student leaders.
Fakirani initially ran on a platform of sustainability, advocacy, affordability and equity — all of which he feels he took steps to tackle during his term.
Among the initiatives Fakirani is proud of from his term were the USC’s divestment strategy, their sustainability policy paper and the Free the Dot. campaign. But most of all, Fakirani is excited about the Network of Support and Support Teams. The program will be an amalgamation of many USC services among brand new initiatives like the upcycle centre — all of which fit into an astute acronym: the NEST.
“As much as I like talk about never coming back to London again, I want to come back and I want to see what the NEST looks like with peer support there, and the community pantry there, and the upcycle center there and our sexual wellness center there,” Fakirani said.
And while he feels his executive team laid the foundation for the USC’s long-term success, he said there’s still work to be done.
Fakirani leaves Ethan Gardner, the incoming USC president, with one key piece of advice: the USC does not just have to do the behind the scenes lobbying. They can be as effective — if not more effective and engaging for students — if they actually include them in the advocacy they’re doing.
“That's something I’m really trying to hammer in with Ethan and his team,” he said.
While his last few months in office wound to an end, Fakirani’s days were still nothing short of full. Front and center in the president’s office stood a large white board with neatly marked writing: “Welcome Ethan.”
Now that Gardner has been handed the reigns, Fakirani is looking forward to a life post-USC president as he plans to move back to Toronto, where he grew up, and get ready for law school at Osgoode — a far cry from his original dream to be a medical researcher, wholly inspired by his love for Grey’s anatomy.
“The work is not done. There's so much more that needs to be done, and I'm really excited to see what Ethan's team accomplishes,” Fakirani said.
Social justice will always remain close to Fakirani’s heart, and his role as USC president means that wherever he ends up, he “won’t see the world the same way moving forward.”
