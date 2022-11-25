New legislation from Premier Doug Ford’s government, Bill 23, is seeing scrutiny and opposition from Londoners — including city council planners and some faculty at Western University’s Ivey Business School.
Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act, proposes amendments to environmental conservation policies and significantly changes processes for land development in Ontario. The province introduced the bill to meet its goal of building an additional 1.5 million homes across the province over the next 10 years.
The bill has faced widespread opposition from environmentalists, who have critiqued the lifting of environmental protections, and raised concerns in municipal governments, some of which stand to lose significant revenue under the new regulations.
London’s municipal budget would be left with a funding gap of $97 million over a five-year period, according to a staff report presented during a special meeting of the city council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee Tuesday. Most of the loss would come from Bill 23’s changes to municipalities’ collection of development charges.
This loss would “place pressure on the municipality to find other sources of funding to maintain the infrastructure investments which are required to provide additional new housing,” according to Deputy City Manager, Finance Supports and City Treasurer Anna Lisa Barbon.
The committee ultimately voted unanimously to call on the provincial government to defer action on Bill 23 until a further review can be conducted. Other municipalities in Ontario have passed similar resolutions, including York, Guelph and Durham.
London environmentalists have also expressed concerns, including a group of Ivey faculty members specializing in sustainability, who wrote an op-ed for the Toronto Star earlier this month arguing the bill is “short-sighted and will undermine long-term prosperity.”
If enacted, Bill 23 would alter how the province’s environmentally-sensitive areas, such as floodplains, wetlands and natural heritage sites are protected. The bill also cuts parkland dedication requirements in half, which planning experts have speculated will result in a loss of bodies of water and green spaces.
Ivey professors Diane-Laure Arjaliès, Tima Bansal and Jury Gualandris argued in their op-ed that Bill 23 has “incalculable ecological, social, and financial costs” and the substantial effects on the environment, housing and economy should be addressed before its passage. The professors emphasized in the article the harm in restricting conservation authorities and developing areas that will “increase flood risk for residents, reduce biodiversity, and contribute to climate change.”
“Globally, we have no idea what could be the trickle down effects of destroying the region,” explained Arjaliès, an associate professor at Ivey and founder of Ivey’s Sustainable Finance Lab, in an interview.
“We are fighting for you, we are fighting for the next generation.”
Bansal, Gualandris and Arjaliès joined 10 other Ivey faculty in delivering a submission to the Legislative Assembly’s Standing Committee on Heritage, Infrastructure and Cultural Policy on Nov. 17, outlining their specific concerns at the intersection of their research and Bill 23. All co-signatories are part of Ivey’s Centre for Building Sustainable Value.
“We believe it is our job as faculty members working for a public university … to show what research shows and to help our members of parliament make decisions based on evidence,” said Arjaliès.
On Nov. 4, following the introduction of Bill 23, the provincial government announced a separate plan to remove 15 smaller portions of Ontario’s Greenbelt, totalling 7,400 acres, and add another 9,400 acres from elsewhere to the protected area. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark said the aim is to build 50,000 houses on the removed acres.
This proposal reverses course on multiple years of promises to never develop or move Greenbelt land from the Ford government. Notably, Ford proposed development in the Greenbelt ahead of the 2018 election, but quickly reversed this after significant public backlash and outcry.
The government is accepting comments from the public on its proposal to exchange portions of the Greenbelt until Dec. 5.
Bill 23 was initially announced at a Toronto Region Board of Trade event on Oct. 25, with Ford calling it the “third-installment” of the government’s housing action plan.
“These policies … [are] going to cut through red tape, unnecessary costs, other bottlenecks that are standing in the way of housing supply for too long in our province,” Clark said at the event.
The bill passed its first reading in the legislature the same day, and after lengthy debate in its second reading on Nov. 22, it was ordered for a third reading.
The status of the bill can be followed on the Legislative Assembly of Ontario’s website.
