Over six clubs at Western have been “Zoom bombed” since the beginning of the year, often targeted by anti-Black racist harassment or pornographic images in member-wide meetings.
Six incidents have been reported to Western Tech Services in hopes of identifying those who caused the disruptions and preventing incidents from happening again.
Zoom bombing, a term used to describe the malicious interruption of a video call, has been prevalent at Western since classes, clubs and other operations went virtual. Zoom bombers often enter the call under a false name and either share their screen with explicit images or overpower conversations with anti-Black slurs.
The reports follow two incidents of racist attacks during the University Students’ Council’s virtual Clubs Week. The attacks targeted Western University’s Black Students' Association and African Students' Association on Sept. 22 and were instigated by individuals whose display pictures read "Trump 2020."
Four more incidents have been reported to the USC in addition to the first two; one of the four involved Western Model United Nations, the first non-cultural club known to be targeted.
The Lebanese Students’ Association said they experienced a similar attack on Oct. 5, though they have not reported the incident to the USC.
Both LSA and Model UN’s incidents involved pornographic images being shown on participants’ screens.
Daryn Osman, president of LSA, said intruders were able to join her club’s meeting easily because she had not enabled a waiting room. She said around 15 people were on the call at the time. Like the incidents involving ASA and BSA, Osman's clubs was hit during Clubs Week, a time when many Zoom calls were left unrestricted to accommodate the large number of guests in attendance.
“I was sharing my screen and out of nowhere, about two or three people with their cameras off started saying the N-word,” said Osman, a fourth-year psychology and English literature student. “As I was trying to kick them out, a white male with his camera on said ‘If you kick me out I’m going to come back today and tomorrow and I’m always going to come back.’”
After ending the Zoom call, Osman said she received an email that someone with the username Nick G. was trying to reenter the call. She believes this was one of the Zoom bombers.
Model UN’s incident occurred around the same time and involved two individuals screen sharing adult content with a meeting of nearly 50 participants. According to president Sharon Low, a fourth-year biology and political science student, the incident occurred towards the end of her clubs annual general meeting.
Western Technology Services imposed tighter restrictions on Zoom calls facilitated by Western and Ivey Business School accounts in response to these events.
The restrictions were put in place Oct. 18 and automatically enabled a passcode and waiting room and only allow Western and Ivey accounts to enter the call. These regulations also disabled the chat function, file transfer and participant screen sharing.
The USC has also provided training sessions to clubs on how to increase security in virtual meetings, and advises clubs to only send Zoom links to members rather than post in public forums.
The restrictions have worked according to representatives from BSA and Model UN, and the USC confirmed no incidents of Zoom bombing have been reported since the new regulations were put in place.
“There have not been any incidents since the restrictions have been in place,” said Syndey Joao, the BSA's vice-president of events and a fourth-year criminology student. “We have had two large Zoom meetings [with our general members] since, and there has not been any issues.”
LSA is yet to have a general meeting with as many attendees as the first, but will enable and disable all features necessary to prevent an incident from recurring. Osman is unsure whether she will launch an investigation into the incident.
Both Low and Joao have not received updates from Western or WTS regarding their respective investigations.
