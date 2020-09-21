The USC is set to run Clubs Week fully online starting Monday, backtracking on its initial plans to incorporate some in-person elements.
In an email to club executives last Tuesday, the University Students Council confirmed all in-person components of Clubs Week will be postponed until further notice. All online Clubs Week events, such as Zoom open houses and mixers, will continue as planned.
The move was made in response to last Saturday’s outbreak of coronavirus cases among Western University students — first university outbreak in the country.
“It was definitely not an easy decision to move Clubs Week to a digital model,” said the USC’s vice-president governance and finance Marc St. Pierre, in an email to the Gazette. “However, the safety of our student community is a top priority and our team felt that it would be too big of a risk to move forward with any face-to-face gatherings.”
The USC will hold a completely virtual Clubs Week from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. allowing over 150 clubs to engage with students through the Clubs Week page on their website.
“We’re going to have a centralized zone which each club listed out.” said St. Pierre. “Say a student goes to the website, they’ll click on the club itself and it will drop down to all the material the club has offered.”
Videos, graphics, Zoom links and whatever else club executives choose to include will be provided under the drop down menu for students to view. Zoom links will be monitored by club executives throughout each day and students can join at any point to learn more about the club.
The USC is preparing club executives for the online event through online training sessions which were hosted two days last week. Training focused on ensuring executives have all the information they need to operate successfully and safely this year.
A few clubs have expressed concern over not being able to attract new members without the in-person element, but St. Pierre said the USC is striving to make the transition to fully-online recruitment easy for executives.
“We’re working on some graphics that will help students know [how to sign up to be a member of a club].” St. Pierre said. “Let’s say they see the initial graphic on the clubs week page, they’ll see to go to the [USC clubs] website and that will take them to the membership site as well.”
Finding a new date for in-person clubs week is currently “not a priority” for the USC according to St. Pierre but he encouraged club executives to join the Clubs Community USC facebook page for updates.
