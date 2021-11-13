Content Warning: this article includes quotes that reference racial slurs.
The SOGS’ walk against Islamophobia saw over 50 students, staff and allies gather on UC Hill Friday afternoon to demonstrate against racism in London.
Western’s Society of Graduate Students hosted the Shalwar Kameez Cultural Walk Against Islamophobia and Racism. The walk featured prominent guest speakers who touched on their experiences with racism and Islamophobia in the London community and Canada at large.
The walk saw demonstrators march twice around campus before returning to University College Hill to listen to speakers at a rally.
Before the march, Fatimah Jackson-Best, a University of Toronto public health researcher, took stage to describe her experiences of growing up as a Black Muslim woman in Canada.
“My whole life I really straddled this fence of being in a Black community and also in Muslim communities,” Jackson-Best said.
She described her first experience of being the subject of religious hate, saying she was called a slur meant to insult “people of a Pakistani background.”
“I thought ‘that doesn’t even make sense’ and … I realized how ridiculous Islamophobia is — how it’s not even rooted in any fact,” she said.
University Students’ Council president Zamir Fakirani also attended the walk as a guest speaker, taking the stage at the end of the event to describe his experiences as a LGBTQ2+ identifying Muslim in Canada.
“Practicing my faith has always been important to me,” Fakirani said. “Unfortunately, I haven't always felt safe practicing my faith here in London. Experiencing Islamophobia is part and parcel of practicing Islam in a city like London and others like it across Canada.”
The Afzaal family — who were killed in a hate attack in London over the summer — were also a focus of the guest speakers’ speeches.
“We’ve seen these prejudices turn into violence: the trauma the Afzaal family experienced while going on a walk was a senseless and hateful act of violence which shed light on just how pervasive Islamophobia is in our city,” Fakirani said.
Fakirani said he hopes to see tangible change from politicians in Canada to protect Canadian Muslims like establishing provincial hate crime accountability units, improving anti-Islamophobia education for all students and dismantling white supremacist groups across the province.
“Most of the violence Muslims experience in London is swept under the rug and as a Muslim, that scares me,” he said. “It often feels like our trauma isn’t worthy of widespread outrage and our lives are valued less than they should be.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest