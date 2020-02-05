Nat Sci Fire Alarm - Andrew Zhang (1 of 1).jpg

The Natural Science Building was evacuated Wednesday afternoon over a false fire alarm likely set off by dust from nearby construction.

Four firetrucks were at of the building at 3:45 p.m., with dozens of students waiting outside. 

"It looked like it was just some smoke and dust created by some construction," said David Gurney, a fire captain on the scene.

Jeff Van Haarlem, a special constable of campus police, agreed the incident was probably a result of construction. 

Construction around the building, to set up new streetlights, has also shut the building's busy bus stop. It we reopen in two weeks.

Witnesses on the scene were evacuated through the building's fire exits.

"We were just studying in Taylor [Library], then the fire alarm went off so a bunch of us didn't know what was happening. Then we were told to take the fire exits," said Sabrina Conciatori, fourth-year political science student. 

Fire trucks left the scene at around 4 p.m., with students allowed back into the building.

Nat Sci Fire Alarm - Liam Mclnnis (1 of 1).jpg
0
0
1
0
0

Comment Rules

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Defamation. No comments that appear to be defamatory, derogatory or libelous.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Comments are approved manually and may take some time to show up on the site. All comments, as long as they follow the rules above, will be approved. We encourage all viewpoints and positive discussion.

Load comments