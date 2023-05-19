British author and commentator Joanna Williams will speak on freedom of expression at Western this Saturday after the London Public Library blocked the event due to “multiple policy concerns.”
Williams will speak at two events in London held by the Society for Academic Freedom and Scholarship, an organization that promotes freedom in teaching and research at universities. The first speech takes place at the Delta Hotel on Friday and the second — entitled “Academic Freedom in an Age of Conformity” — will be held at London Hall.
The author of numerous books including How Woke Won, Women vs. Feminism and Academic Freedom in an Age of Conformity has been a controversial voice in academia on gender identity and feminism.
Williams criticized the #MeToo movement for becoming “a celebration of female fragility” and her perspective on rights for transgender youth has been contentious.
Western University said in a statement that the views expressed by SAFS “are their own” and that “Western has academic freedom and freedom of expression policies in place to ensure a full range of discussion and inquiry may take place while creating a campus environment that is free from discrimination and harassment.”
The SAFS asked to rent space at the London Public Library to host Williams this week but was turned down in April.
According to a statement from the library, the decision was based on “policy concerns” and room rentals not being part of their core service or legislated function.
The library cited that the policy concerns included the risk of physical danger to participants, misuse of physical property and the potential for the event to negatively impact the ability of people to enjoy the library.
Williams believes that the London Public Library’s decision to block SAFS from holding the event in their venue is “an affront to free speech and democracy.”
“What it means to be a woman is a key issue of our times. It is absolutely vital that this discussion be had in the public square … Women's sex-based rights are being eroded and yet we are not even allowed to discuss what is taking place. This should shock everyone who cares about free speech, democracy and civil liberties.” Williams wrote in a statement to the Gazette.
“I’m very surprised that the library declined to rent a space given the good relationship we had,” said Mark Mercer, SAFS president. The society rented a space from the public library for a 2019 event and was scheduled to host another in 2020 before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.
SAFS recently held an event at the Toronto Public Library and they have held “six or seven” past events at the Halifax Public Library, according to Mercer.
The library wrote that it acknowledges “not everyone will agree with this decision, and we value the many perspectives that may be shared about the situation.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest