FIMS, Education and Dentistry are a few of the faculties that will gain a USC councillor in the next election, after council upped the minimum number of representatives.
The University Students' Council voted at their Nov. 25 meeting to change their standing policy on council composition, mandating every faculty is represented by at least two voting members.
Council broached the subject as vice-president governance and finance, Marc St. Pierre, informed council their previous rule was misinterpreted. This year, each faculty is mandated one seat with an additional councillor for every 1,000 students in the faculty.
This rule is not currently followed directly, as Arts and Humanities has two councillors with their enrolment of 881 students, just short of the number to warrant a second councillor.
St. Pierre's push to follow the policy was met with backlash from council, as it meant several faculties would lose a seat, even if there are just under 1,000 students in the faculty. The number of councillors is based on the previous year's enrolment data.
Councillors across several faculties raised concerns the new policy interpretation would lead to larger faculties drowning out the voices and votes of those with lower enrolment.
“Because my faculty is so large, we get a disproportionately large representation at council,” said Zamir Fakirani, Social Science president. “Education and Dentistry and [the Faculty of Information and Media Studies] only have only one seat. To what extent are they going to be able [to do things] that Social Science, Science, might disagree with them on?"
Social Science and Science are Western University’s largest faculties, with a combined 23,784 students enrolled. Science has six representatives on council and Social Science seven, more than Arts and Humanities, Music, FIMS and all the affiliate colleges combined under St. Pierre’s interpretation of the policy.
“Years such as these really express and define the need for strong, present leadership and representation, particularly for smaller faculties, whose funding has been impacted by extenuating circumstances such as [the coronavirus],” said Eva Alie, Arts and Humanities councillor.
Nicole Paldino, president of the Arts and Humanities Student Council, objected to the policy interpretation and proposed an amendment to mandate all faculties have a minimum of two voting members. Council passed Paldino’s motion with 86 per cent in favour.
Paldino hoped the amendment would also support faculty presidents in FIMS and Music, who are currently the only council representation from their faculties.
Council also finalized the dates for the upcoming USC elections in second semester, changing the dates to account for Western’s winter break extension.
Nominations for president, the USC’s only executive elected directly by the student body, will open Jan. 12, 2021 and will close the day before online campaigning begins on Jan. 20, 2021. Students will vote Feb. 1 and 2, 2021 and results will be announced two days later.
The dates for the internal hiring and electing of the other five executive positions have also been shifted back a week to account for the extended winter break.
Council wrapped up with vice-president university affairs Victoria Barroso’s updates about her work on the future of Proctortrack, saying she’s working on the issue “all day, every day.”
“I’m sitting on what’s called the advisory selection committee, which is where we are actively reviewing vendors, I spend a lot of time on that now, with the goal of potential implementation for next semester.”
Barroso hopes to push Western to be more transparent about their use of Proctortrack and similar third-party software.
