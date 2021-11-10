Ontario expanded their eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to additional high-risk groups Nov. 6. The province hopes to gradually roll out the shots to all Ontarians above the age of 12 over in 2022.
Booster shots help sustain the immunity achieved by vaccination if it begins to deteriorate over time. They can also provide added protection against variants such as Delta.
Previously, the booster shot was available to 250 thousand individuals including residents of long-term care and retirement homes as well as certain immunocompromised individuals. Moderate to severe immunocompromised individuals include those receiving active treatment for cancer, organ transplant recipients and those with immunodeficiency or stage three HIV.
Eligibility to book the booster shot was expanded to an additional three million people Nov. 6, including those 70 years or older, health care workers, essential caregivers in congregate settings, those who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and First Nations, Inuit and Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members.
Eligible individuals can book their booster dose appointment six months after receiving their second dose through the COVID-19 vaccination portal, calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, public health units, Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, select pharmacies and primary care settings.
So far, Ontario has administered more than 150,000 booster doses. Expansion of eligibility for booster shots will be based on age and risk.
“As with the initial administration of COVID-19 vaccines, the phased rollout of booster shots ensures that vulnerable groups are prioritized and can easily access booster shots through pharmacies, clinics and health care providers,” said Ontario’s Solicitor General Sylvia Jones in a statement.
While Ontario reports one of the lowest rates of active cases in the country, cases have begun to rise over the past seven days, with a seven day rolling average of 476, compared to 371 the previous week.
According to London Mayor Ed Holder, cases in London have remained steady while Ontario’s numbers begin to climb.
“Here in London, Middlesex we seem to be an exception to the provincial trend. Our numbers are relatively stable across the board and I'm hoping we can sustain that through the bounce of the month and beyond as we head into winter,” said Holder.
