Western's COVID-19 testing centre is moving indoors to the Western Student Recreation Center, where students, faculty and staff can get tested for the coronavirus without an appointment.
All students, faculty and staff at Western University can receive a coronavirus test at the new location starting Monday.
Testing is restricted for staff from 10 to 11 a.m. and students and faculty can get tested from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The testing centre may be open on Saturdays if the centre sees high demands during the week, though weekend hours have not been announced.
The change comes as cases in London have been on the rise, including two outbreaks involving Western students since classes started two weeks ago — currently, at least 46 students have tested positive.
We're moving indoors! Starting Monday, Sept. 28, on-campus #COVID19 testing is relocating to the Western Student Recreation Centre. #WesternU students, staff and faculty can get a COVID-19 test without appointment: https://t.co/Emv7vSPjUf #ldnont #stopthespread #takecarewesternu pic.twitter.com/r3RtvmPR1c— Western University (@WesternU) September 25, 2020
According to a statement from Western on Friday, the decision was made in anticipation of dropping temperatures and to make testing more accessible to the Western community.
Testing was previously available to students and staff inside a mobile testing unit behind the Social Science Centre. It was open to the community under fewer hours of operation, and often reached capacity.
Whether testing capacity will increase at the new location is yet to be confirmed by Western.
Students arriving from outside the country and are reasonably worried about being infected — including those who are showing symptoms or have come in close contact with a positive case — can be tested at the new location.
The new testing location can be accessed through the entrance on Huron Drive.
Weekly updates will be posted on Western’s COVID-19 Testing on Campus webpage as well as their social media accounts every Friday at 3 p.m.. Students who have questions about testing on campus can contact Student Health Care. Faculty and staff can contact Workplace Health at Western.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest