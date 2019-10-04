Creative Services at Western has closed down services to students. 

The print shop prepared reports, essays and projects for students, often bound or laminated.

The closure comes after the University Students' Council decided to reduce some of programs it had been subsidizing, in light of the Student Choice Initiative, which allows students to decide which services they wish to pay for. 

“The USC is reducing its programs and services, and re-evaluating existing business models to ensure maximum value is provided to students at a minimum expense,” said Nico Waltenbury, USC communications officer, in a statement. 

The service will no longer serve external clients. It still functions under the USC, providing printing services to its staff. It will also continue to provide service to clubs, USC election candidates and other external customer groups. 

The USC has led a long campaign aimed at students to opt-in to its affiliations and services. They also allow people to opt back in to services, paying initial fees they would've paid with tuition. 

Waltenbury said that the USC is still evaluating the future of Creative Services and will provide updates if necessary. 

0
0
0
0
0

News Editor

Rania is a news editor for volume 113. Get in touch with her at rania.osman@westerngazette.ca or Twitter @_raniaosman_

Comment Rules

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Defamation. No comments that appear to be defamatory, derogatory or libelous.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Comments are approved manually and may take some time to show up on the site. All comments, as long as they follow the rules above, will be approved. We encourage all viewpoints and positive discussion.

Load comments