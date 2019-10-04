Creative Services at Western has closed down services to students.
The print shop prepared reports, essays and projects for students, often bound or laminated.
The closure comes after the University Students' Council decided to reduce some of programs it had been subsidizing, in light of the Student Choice Initiative, which allows students to decide which services they wish to pay for.
“The USC is reducing its programs and services, and re-evaluating existing business models to ensure maximum value is provided to students at a minimum expense,” said Nico Waltenbury, USC communications officer, in a statement.
The service will no longer serve external clients. It still functions under the USC, providing printing services to its staff. It will also continue to provide service to clubs, USC election candidates and other external customer groups.
The USC has led a long campaign aimed at students to opt-in to its affiliations and services. They also allow people to opt back in to services, paying initial fees they would've paid with tuition.
Waltenbury said that the USC is still evaluating the future of Creative Services and will provide updates if necessary.
