The Undergraduate Engineering Society will vote at their March 13 meeting on whether to set up a prayer space in the Claudette Mackay-Lassonde Pavilion.
The Muslim Students’ Association proposed the idea to the UES on Feb. 27.
MSA president Nader Elshawish said the locations of current campus prayer rooms — in the University Community Centre and Middlesex College — coupled with Engineering students’ schedules, mean many Muslim students in the faculty struggle to find space to pray.
Elshawish pointed out a group of Engineering students are currently praying in the Amit Chakma Engineering Building stairwell, leaving them feeling unsafe.
The lack of prayer spaces in Engineering buildings can put students in a difficult situation, according to the MSA president. “At a certain point, it becomes whether or not students can fulfill their religious obligations or their academic obligations,” Elshawish said.
“This is an issue of safety and human dignity.”
The MSA conducted their own “Needs Assessment” survey, receiving 252 respondents from varying faculties. On average, Engineering students reported their experience praying on campus as a four on a five-point scale — one indicated “not difficult” with five being “extremely difficult.”
The MSA included information from the UES census from 2021, finding that 80 per cent of the 740 respondents would see a value in a multi-faith room or would use it themselves.
The Ivey Business School opened a new pilot Muslim prayer space on Monday following the MSA’s advocacy efforts.
