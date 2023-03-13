The Undergraduate Engineering Society has voted in favour of setting up a new temporary Muslim prayer space in the Claudette Mackay-Lassonde Pavilion.
Room 57 in the CMLP will be converted from a meeting room to an interim prayer room, though it has not been confirmed by the UES when the space will be ready for use.
Myeesha Siddique, the outgoing UES president and a fourth-year mechatronic systems engineering student, presented the motion. “It'd be a great addition for us to have, especially considering Ramadan coming up,” Siddique said, noting CMLP is a student space and is under council’s purview.
The push for prayer spaces gained traction after students spoke out about praying in the Amit Chakma Engineering Building stairwell in a Feb. 8 article in the Gazette and subsequent coverage in on the CBC and CBC Radio.
Engineering will be the second faculty to get a new prayer space this semester, following Ivey last week. The additions have doubled Western’s total campus prayer spaces up to four.
The UES motion passed with no councillors voting against and had one abstention from Logan Pankiw, the UES clubs commissioner and a fifth-year civil engineering student.
Pankiw said he consulted with faculty clubs and some were concerned about the removal of CLMP 57 as a clubs space. It “wasn't really a yes or no on the club's commission side for all 30 clubs that I represent,” said Pankiw.
Muslim Students’ Association vice-president Abdullah Al Jarad called the vote in favour of a prayer room in the CMLP “a step in the right direction.”
Al Jarad said the MSA is “ready to provide the resources that we have for this new prayer room, in terms of prayer mats, curtains, [and] books that we can put in there.”
Correction (Mar. 13, 2023, 11:23 p.m.): This article has been corrected to reflect the UES president's surname is Siddique
