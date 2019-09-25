Students in a Western engineering club helped build a bridge in Bolivia this summer, to connect a town to its neighbours.
The bridge-building project aims to connect communities in Bolivia that are cut off from schools and hospitals by the surrounding mountainous landscape.
The project began on May 4, when a group of six engineering students travelled to Santivanez, working in tandem with students from the University of Toronto until June 16.
It was the second trip to Bolivia for the club, which is a chapter of Engineers in Action, a non profit organization focused on giving isolated communities access to essential resources.
The bridge-building initiative gained traction when it won last year at World’s Challenge Challenge hosted by Western, which granted prize money to help the project lift off.
Engineers in Action president and project manager, Caspar Bain and Jake Hogan, both went on the trip during the past summer and are hoping it is something the club will be able to continue.
In addition to constructing the bridge, the students had an opportunity to interact with community members through the Quince de Mayo festival.
“A lot of the community members actually helped us with the construction,” said Hogan. “In the evenings kids would come and we would play soccer, they were happy to have us around.”
Currently, Bain and Hogan are gearing up for summer 2020.
The team is waiting to hear about the next site — once a location has been confirmed, they will be able to begin working on the bridge design.
Apart from planning fundraisers and the trip itself, Bain and Hogan are in the process of trying to find other schools to get involved with the project.
They travelled to the Engineers in Action Bridge Builder conference at the University of Colorado on Sept. 20.
“[The conference is] an opportunity for us to meet a few of the other schools and network to find out who we are going with next year,” said Bain.
The club has worked with students from University of Toronto for the past two years. However, they are open to partnering with students from other universities.
Each school attending the trip is tasked with raising $25,000 for bridge materials, while the community is responsible for paying the other half.
The majority of the materials are sourced from within the community itself, while more specialized materials come from Engineers in Action, such as bridge cables.
