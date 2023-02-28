Western’s Undergraduate Engineering Society passed a referendum — with 80.7 per cent voting in favour — to adopt a fee to fund the construction of a student space in a proposed new Engineering building.
The UES recorded a 29.9 per cent voter turnout with 858 of 2,873 eligible students casting a ballot. The referendum asked students if they supported a $75 annual fee levied per Engineering student over 10 years to fund a 6,400 square foot student space in a new Engineering building.
The referendum required a 25 per cent voter turnout and a 65 per cent majority in favour to pass. In total, 657 students voted in favour and 157 — 19.3 per cent — voted against, with a total of 44 abstentions.
"The UES is very pleased with the voter turnout and result of the referendum. Our community sees and understands the need for this new space," UES president Myeesha Siddique said in a statement to the Gazette. "However, this is just the beginning, now we look forward to working with the architects and university to ensure we are addressing the needs and maximizing the benefits for all engineering students as UES council has been trusted to do."
The fee will begin to be collected in the first academic year after the new Engineering building is approved by Western University, and will be used to create a $2 million fund for the student space.
The UES hopes that funding will be matched by the faculty and donors for a total of $6 million for the new student space. Engineering dean Ken Coley confirmed in an email on Tuesday that faculty will fundraise and match the student contribution “to maximize the impact on the student experience.”
“The vote passed by a large margin, and frankly I am humbled that our students have demonstrated their confidence in our Faculty in such a meaningful way,” Coley wrote. “I very much look forward to working together with our students to make our new building a place where our students will thrive.”
The proposed site of the new engineering building that would house the student space is planned to be part of the current Alumni Hall parking lot. According to the UES, the building will support Western’s new Artificial Intelligence Systems Engineering Program, and approximately one floor will be dedicated to Student Experience.
The UES ran a townhall and education campaign to inform students about why they should vote yes, highlighting the Engineering population has grown significantly over the last few years. They also voiced a need for increased social and study space, as well as space for engineering clubs.
Student priorities identified by the UES included more bookable rooms for studying and meeting, a new multi-faith prayer room, a new location for the +/- Store and a location for a student-run café.
Update (Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, 12:41 p.m.): This article has been updated to include a comment from the UES.
Update (Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, 2:35 p.m.): This article has been updated to include a comment from the Engineering dean.
