Students can now fill out a form to report an absence to accommodate a minor assignment or deadline.
The absence has to come from illness, injury or other extenuating circumstances — but doesn't need medical documentation.
Students can fill two forms between September and April, and only one between May and August.
Susan Knabe, associate dean of the Faculty of Information and Media Studies, was one among other faculty members involved in the policy's planning.
"This [self-declaration form] is the work of what the last three years has been," she said.
How to do it:
Log in to Student Centre. Click on the Self-Reported Absence link under the Student Services tab on the right-hand side.
Students can report absences of two days or less, for a period of 48 hours upon submission or beginning 8:30 a.m. the following day.
You do have to contact your instructor to arrange accommodations for any missed work or deadline.
When you can use it:
"Self-Reported Absences may apply to class, lab & tutorial attendance, as well as midterms, tests, presentations, essays/assignments and quizzes worth 30 per cent or less of a given course," said Christopher Ryan, Western's communications officer in a statement.
They do not apply to final exams, midterms during December examination period or final labs.
They also don't apply to religious or varsity sport absences.
Why it was created:
Knabe said the goal was to find a better way to provide students with academic help, instead of going to academic counselling or to a physician every time a student was absent.
According to Knabe, academic counselling was flooded with requests — 26,000, up from 15,000 four years ago. The form aims to reduce workload for academic councillors and physicians, as well as waiting time for students. It's also free, while medical notes are often a few bucks.
The forms came from a senate motion, "Consideration for Student Absences – Undergraduate Students in First Entry Programs," passed last April.
It is in a three-year trial period, and will be up for Senate evaluation in 2022.
