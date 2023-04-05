The federal and provincial governments tabled their 2023–24 budgets in the past two weeks — with targeted measures that will impact post-secondary students in areas of financial assistance, work placement support and expanded training.
Both budgets were met with backlash from the post-secondary community.
Financial assistance
The federal government will offer $813.6 million to enhance student financial assistance for the school year starting Aug. 1. This includes raising the interest-free Canada Student Loan limit from $210 to $300 per week, and increasing Canada Student Grants by 40 per cent — providing up to $4,200 for full-time students.
The increase will also waive the requirement for mature students, aged 22 or older, to undergo credit screening when applying for first-time federal student grants and loans.
Effective April 1, the federal government has permanently eliminated interest on Canada Student Loans and Canada Apprentice Loans. Last November, they made changes to their loan repayment assistance plan so repayment is not required until borrowers are earning at least $40,000 per year.
In the 2023 budget, the federal government said they will work with students to develop a long-time approach to student financial assistance in time for the next budget.
The federal budget also proposes increasing limits on certain Registered Education Savings Plan withdrawals from $5,000 to $8,000 for full-time students and from $2,500 to $4,000 for part-time students. Nearly 500,000 students withdraw from RESPs to fund their education.
Along with these measures, the federal government announced a grocery rebate to help low- and modest-income Canadians with affordability amid the rising cost of food. This will include a one-time hike to the GST rebate, which will provide up to $234 for single adults, $467 for families and up to $255 for seniors.
The provincial budget, on the other hand, was received with significant disappointment from the Ontario Undergraduate Student Alliance for the “noticeable lack of targeted investments to adequately support [post-secondary] students.”
“Students are an invaluable part of Ontario’s economy and deserve support as they navigate post-secondary education amidst economic uncertainty and rising costs of living,” said Jessica Look, OUSA president and vice-president external affairs of the University Students’ Council, in a press release. “We are disappointed that the government has not prioritized this support in the new budget.”
OUSA said they were concerned to see no mention of Ontario Student Assistance Program funding in the provincial budget and to learn the province has underspent in the post-secondary sector of the past fiscal year.
OUSA has consistently advocated for OSAP policy changes, including extending the grace period to two years and eliminating academic probation. The advocacy body also urged for the province to increase operating grants to post-secondary institutions to balance the cost-sharing model, which in turn will offer relief for international students.
Work placement programs and free nursing tuition
The federal government acknowledged internships and co-ops play a critical role for transitioning post-secondary students into the workforce. The federal budget proposed to provide $197.7 million to the Student Work Placement Program in 2024–25 to continue creating work-integrated learning opportunities.
The Ontario government is expanding their Learn and Stay Grant — which provides free tuition and covers compulsory fees, books and other educational costs for nursing students in priority communities. The grant will now include paramedic and laboratory technologist programs in northern and southwestern Ontario.
Programs at Western University that are eligible for the Learn and Stay grant include the regular nursing program collaborative with Fanshawe College and compressed time frame nursing. Graduate nursing programs — the master of science in nursing and master of nursing primary health care nurse practitioner — are eligible, as well as the postgraduate primary health care nurse practitioner diploma.
Students who receive this grant will be required to work in the region where they studied. The service commitment would require Western students to work in London for a minimum of six months for every year of study funded by this grant.
Ontario is also investing part of $200 million in the next year to offer up to 6,000 health-care students training opportunities to work in hospitals and gain practical experience through the Enhanced Extern Program.
The province will also introduce new, three‐year applied degrees and additional four‐year degree programs at publicly-assisted colleges — such as a bachelor of skilled trades in business management.
More medical training spots
The provincial government believes there are not enough medical training seats, so they are investing an additional $33 million over three years to create 100 undergraduate and 154 postgraduate medical training seats. In 2022, the Ontario government announced an expansion of 160 undergraduate and 295 postgraduate medical training seats — of which Western received 28 postgraduate medical positions.
Ontario is also investing a total of $80 million over three years, starting in 2023–24, to further expand nursing education in universities and colleges by increasing enrolment by 1,000 registered nurses, 500 registered practical nurses and 150 nurse practitioners seats. The province will add 52 new physician assistant training seats to reduce wait times and improve patient access.
To address the shortage of veterinarians in remote and northern communities, the federal government will launch a new collaborative doctor of veterinary medicine program with the University of Guelph and Lakehead University. This new program will allow an increase in enrolment by 20 new students per year.
Funding for post-secondary schools
The provincial budget revealed $5.4 billion will be given in the post-secondary education sector, including over $2 billion in capital grants over the next 10 years. According to the provincial budget, this increase will help colleges, universities and Indigenous Institutes modernize classrooms by upgrading technology, carrying out repairs and improving environmental sustainability.
