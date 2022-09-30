UWOFA released a bargaining report, accusing Western of building up a record-setting surplus of more than $1.1 billion over the last 12 years.
The report, “Every Budget Is A Choice 3.0,” shows Western University had a $231.4 million surplus in the first year of the pandemic alone. The University of Western Ontario Faculty Association argues Western is in an extremely strong financial position, generates more money than it spends and has yet to reinvest in faculty members.
UWOFA is using the report as evidence to support their current negotiations with Western regarding the faculty’s four-year collective agreement.
After being at the bargaining table with Western for weeks, UWOFA members felt it was clear “that the Employer is not going to be moved to adequately recognize and reward faculty efforts without some additional pressure,” according to the statement released with their report.
UWOFA also argues that, while the number of full-time faculty has declined, the student body has grown exponentially. UWOFA claims the university has not matched their recognition in comparison to their increase of workload.
Western president Alan Shepard explained the university spends the surpluses when necessary, such as COVID-19 safety measures and research and development.
“We do have some surpluses, which is a good thing,” said Shepard. “During COVID, we spent a lot of money trying to keep the place safe. The surpluses come often because the money is still committed, but people haven’t spent it yet.”
According to Shepard, when a faculty member leaves Western, the lag time between the departure and replacement creates a surplus for the university. He said the university is currently hiring faculty members across campus, particularly in the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry.
According to Western’s financial statements, the university racked up $231.4 million in net profit in the first year of the pandemic. The balance sheet saw a large portion of new investment, with an increase of over $200,000.
Based on Western’s financial statements, equities were the largest increase of investment spending from 2020, increasing by $222,150. It’s not clear where the university’s money went for investments.
Western’s growth rate in employee salary is currently 2.075 per cent. This is lower than the current rate of inflation — 7.01 per cent. But Western administrators are the best paid of all Ontario universities, with an average salary of $163,816.
In terms of pay equality, Western has one of the largest pay gaps in the country between male and female faculty of the same position — a staggering $18,625.
In 2019, Doug Ford’s government introduced and passed Bill 124, a wage suppression legislation that put a one per cent cap on compensation and benefits increases for public sector workers, including part-time and full-time faculty members. University executives were not affected.
UWOFA’s report explains “Bill 124 makes it impossible for Faculty to even try to negotiate salary increases commensurate with inflation,” and provides evidence that Western administrators — not faculty — are the best paid of all Ontario universities, with an average salary of $163,816.
In an interview with UWOFA president Hiran Perinpanayagam, he said the faculty is “going to be getting a pay cut every year … as compensation is thoroughly constrained at one per cent per year despite inflationary conditions.”
Raking in money despite the pandemic is not just limited to Western. Universities across Canada saw record-high surpluses of more than $7 billion during the 2020–21 fiscal year.
UWOFA called for a strike vote on Sept. 20 after Western rejected 20 of the union’s 55 proposals for their new collective agreement.
Four years ago, Western faculty almost went on strike when their last negotiations with the university stalled. UWOFA called for the strike to start Nov. 9, 2018 but reached a deal with Western at 2 a.m. that morning.
A series of strikes have occurred at Canadian universities this year, as rising inflation and provincial wage mandates complicate negotiations. The University of Lethbridge had a 40-day strike in the spring. Acadia University had a month-long strike in February. Ontario Tech University and Concordia University of Edmonton also had 10 and 12-day strikes, respectively, earlier this year.
