The University of Western Ontario Faculty Association met with its strike committee this week as bargaining continues for faculty’s new four-year collective agreement with Western. The previous contract expired on June 30.
UWOFA, which represents over 1,800 faculty members at Western University, said negotiations have been smooth in some areas, while others have stalled.
“We are still at odds [in] some of the largest areas, particularly in the area of workload, and job security and recognition and reward for our faculty,” said UWOFA president Hiran Perinpanayagam. “We’ve run up against some challenges, particularly the area of workload and job security for part-time faculty.”
Perinpanayagam said the faculty association does not want to strike, but may do so if “the intransigence on the part of the administration” forces them. He said UWOFA met with its strike action committee this week.
“If we’re not able to gain traction with these negotiations, it means that some sort of labour action needs to be taken right under the strike action,” said Perinpanayagam. “And again, that’s not something that we are looking to do, but it is something that we have to consider based on the position that [is] represented.”
Discussions surrounding providing adequate support for faculty health and well-being, workload and the protections and entitlements for collegial governance and due process rights are also stalling negotiations, according to Perinpanayagam.
Four years ago, Western faculty almost went on strike when their last negotiations with the university stalled. UWOFA called for the strike to start Nov. 9, 2018 but reached a deal with the university at 2 a.m. that morning.
UWOFA and Western began this round of negotiations on April 7 when the union gave Western official notice to bargain. Both sides have hired a conciliator to help with the process.
At the moment, the provisions of the old collective agreement are in place until a new collective agreement has been reached.
In 2019, Doug Ford’s government introduced and passed Bill 124, a wage suppression legislation that put a one per cent cap on compensation and benefits increases for public sector workers, including part-time and full-time faculty members, but university executives were not affected.
According to Perinpanayagam, Bill 124 “severely constrains the gains that can be obtained for our faculty in terms of compensation and benefits.”
Despite this, Perinpanayagam said some areas of negotiation are going well, noting UWOFA’s points on equity, diversity, inclusion and decolonization have gained support from the university.
The Gazette reached out to Western for a comment on the negotiation, but did not receive a response in time for publication.
A series of strikes have occurred at Canadian universities this year as rising inflation and provincial wage mandates complicate negotiations. The University of Lethbridge had a 40-day long strike in the spring. Acadia University had a one month-long strike in February. Ontario Tech University and Concordia University of Edmonton also had 10 and 12-day strikes respectively earlier this year.
