The University of Western Ontario Faculty Association members voted to ratify their collective agreement with Western University, which is set to last until 2026.
The agreement was reached around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 — just under two hours from the union’s midnight strike deadline. The details of the agreement have not yet been publicized.
An email from UWOFA Faculty of Media and Information Studies representative Amanda Grzyb sent to faculty Nov. 12 indicated that the union was initially bargaining for a shortened three-year deal, which would have aligned the next round of negotiations with the end of Bill 124 in 2025. Western faculty collective agreements usually last for four years.
Grzyb’s email said the university, at the time, counter-offered with a four-year deal offering a 2.25 per cent salary increase in the fourth year. UWOFA’s website said the university also offered an additional “small one-time only lump sum for Full-Time Members” in the fourth year.
Bill 124 put a one per cent cap on compensation and benefits increases for Ontario public sector workers, including university faculty, for a three-year period ending Dec. 31, 2024.
The bill was ruled unconstitutional by the Ontario court on Nov. 29, after the faculty union reached the tentative agreement with Western. Premier Doug Ford said his government intends to appeal the ruling.
UWOFA said in a statement “there is considerable uncertainty about whether how and when the court decision will affect pay increases for our bargaining unit.” It is unclear if and how the ruling could affect Western faculty.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest