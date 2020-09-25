London’s health unit said Fake Homecoming street parties could be “an unmitigated public health disaster” this year — but city officials are optimistic students are getting the message.
Thousands of Western University students traditionally flood Broughdale Avenue on the last Saturday of September for the infamous unsanctioned street party. And, as is the case every year, London officials are making preparations for this weekend.
According to Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health at the Middlesex-London Health Unit, officials have received tips from the Western community about potential plans for illicit gatherings this weekend. Information about party organizers and potential gathering locations have been passed on to local authorities, he said.
London’s public health inspectors will also be “watching closely” and London Police Services are preparing to address the scene this Saturday.
“We can’t stress strongly enough to student leaders and those who might participate — this would be a very dangerous thing to do this year,” Dr. Mackie said.
City officials have been relatively quiet about their preparations for Fake Homecoming this year, as ongoing safety measures for the pandemic have been at the forefront of public service announcements. But London has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, including two outbreaks among Western students, and authorities are beginning to bring attention to the date’s potential dangers.
According to Dr. Mackie, large groups of people who congregate in close proximity pose the greatest risk, as the virus could spread extremely quickly among them.
The city is even more concerned about house parties, according to Mayor Ed Holder. House parties are not regulated and make social distancing more difficult than outdoor spaces.
“I think that there’s probably a bigger risk internally than externally in terms of in homes than outdoors,” Holder said.
While the city has flagged the event as dangerous since its inception in 2016 — as injury could go undetected in large crowds and behaviour such as jumping from rooftops is common — concerns brought on by the pandemic add an unprecedented layer of danger for party-goers and those in the community.
The city is optimistic that increased fines for gatherings over the legal limit and concerns over the general public’s health will deter students from gathering on Broughdale this Saturday, according to Holder.
Students can be fined a minimum of $10,000 and a maximum of $100,000 for hosting large gatherings, and fines of $750 can be admitted to the party’s attendees.
But Holder said authorities will continue to be vigilant.
“This is just not worth the risk and that’s the messaging we’re delivering to [students],” he said. “They certainly understand it — whether they get it, I think we'll know Monday — perhaps we will certainly know Sunday.”
