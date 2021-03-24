Fanshawe is set to increase the amount of in-person classes this fall, as many schools including Western are announcing similar decisions to move learning back on campus in light of the promising vaccine rollout.
According to a statement earlier this month, Fanshawe College said they are confident they can invite more students back to campus based on projected vaccine distribution and public health regulations.
The decision comes one month after Western University announced plans for in-person fall classes.
The college plans to stray from its pre-pandemic set-up to accommodate more students on campus.
Proposed changes include smaller classes and strict safety protocols such as social distancing, mandatory masks and deep cleaning campus every night, according to Donna Derer, dean of academic quality and strategic integration at Fanshawe.
If holding classes in-person this fall becomes infeasible, Fanshawe will scale back to their current model, where a third of Fanshawe students have at least one in-person component in their schedule while the rest are online, according to Derer.
Fanshawe moved to a blended model this year, similar to Western, with most classes delivered online and a few classes that include an in-person component like a lab or placement.
Fanshawe has not announced plans to accommodate returning immunocompromised students who may be unable to safely attend an in-person class component.
The college is set to announce each program’s mode of delivery before the May 1 college selection deadline so potential incoming students can make an informed decision about their post-secondary education.
Fanshawe also introduced the Fanshawe Student Experience Guarantee — an initiative created to remedy concerns about an in-person semester — which includes a tuition refund if incoming first-years are unsatisfied and decide to drop out of the college within the first 10 days.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest