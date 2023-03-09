Presidential positions on the FIMS Students’ Council and the Arts and Humanities Students’ Council will remain unfilled until next fall after last month’s University Students’ Council election saw no candidates run for either roles.
This is the second year in a row no students have run for president of the Faculty of Information and Media Studies Students’ Council. The current Arts and Humanities president Sydney Turner ran unopposed last year.
Presidential by-elections for the unfilled roles will run in the fall semester.
“It’s unfortunate that there aren’t currently candidates for these positions, but I’m looking forward to them being filled in upcoming by-elections,” said University Students’ Council president Ethan Gardner.
The six other student council presidents elected on Feb. 13 ran unopposed. Engineering and Ivey Business School have separate elections which are not administered directly by the USC’s elections governance committee. These councils fared better with two and five candidates running for president respectively.
AHSC’s highest number of presidential candidates in USC elections since 2018 was two in 2019. FIMSSC’s highest in the same timeframe was three in 2020.
In comparison to other non-professional school faculties, Arts and Humanities had the lowest voter turnout this year.
The AHSC council representative position is also unfilled this year for the first time since the 2019 USC elections.
“Unforeseen circumstances led to the Faculty of Arts and Humanities not making it to the ballot for the spring election,” said Turner. She added that the faculty is working hard towards developing its leadership roles in hopes of having a strong representation in the USC next year.
Current FIMSSC president Sara Paulo said the lack of interest in student leadership at FIMS is both disappointing and concerning. Paulo believes this was a result of students being intimidated to take on a large role like presidency.
“As a smaller faculty it is important that we have leaders to represent us and our voice to the USC,” said Paulo. “I want students to know that taking on the responsibility as president or councillor is truly a rewarding experience.”
Despite struggles to elect leaders in these two faculties, Gardner remains positive about the future of student governance after this year’s historic 34.6 per cent voter turnout for the USC presidential election.
“We look forward to continuing the USC’s long-standing tradition of having involved and passionate students make their voice heard on campus,” said Gardner.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest