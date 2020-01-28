The four USC presidential candidates appeared on stage in front of their constituents for the first time on Thursday.
Candidates Victoria Barroso, Matt Reesor, Aleesha Rehill and Keenen Qin took the stage to answer two hours of questions about their promises and platforms in a debate hosted by the University Students’ Council.
Sophie Helpard, USC president from 2015 to 2016, moderated the debate.
Candidates squared off on the usual topics — mental health, gender-based violence, finance — but the lasting topic of the night was equity. With two women candidates and two of colour, the four students stared down the past and future of their government — focusing on who has led it before, and who was never given the chance.
The event started with some confusion, as back-and-forth rebuttals gave candidates little time to answer problems the contenders piled onto each other — often leaving candidates with 30 seconds to answer three questions.
During the audience-driven portion of the debate, Eva Alie — an Arts and Humanities councillor contender — brought candidates a show-stopping question, arguing in detail that the increasing lighting on campus many were proposing does little to prevent gender-based violence and asking whether candidates had better measures in mind.
Reesor responded, saying lighting is a “band-aid solution” and citing his own emphasis on reviewing Housing and Ancillary Services’ sexual violence policy, which did not receive the facelift that Western University’s campus-wide policy recently did.
Barroso echoed this sentiment, saying campus residences need to focus more on preventative measures. Qin was the first candidate to speak on face-to-face and rape shield protections for survivors.
The final questions of the night came down to student engagement, as USC secretary-treasurer Declan Hodgins asked the group how they think students view the legitimacy of their council.
“Three out of every four students are not engaged in this democratic process, three out of four students are not engaged with the actions of the University Students’ Council,” Qin answered. “At the core executive level there’s been a lack of diversity and representation of students.”
Helpard followed with a set of questions specifically about representation, saying she had never seen a woman president when she took over in 2015. By her prompting, each candidate laid out how they would encourage a woman student on campus to become involved in the USC.
“I think one of the most important things in encouraging students and empowering women to be in these roles, is to see other women in these roles,” Barroso said, saying that answering the question made her emotional.
Rehill cited that it takes nine people on average to convince a woman to run for a leadership position, and she hopes to be one of those voices.
“I would implement sessions for people to actually learn how to run a campaign," Rehill said, earning cheers from the audience. "It’s one thing to encourage minorities, and it’s another to educate them on how to actually get it done.”
Reesor said he looks to the women in leadership around him for inspiration, commending current student programs officer Cecelia Liu and vice-president Cat Dunne and a host of faculty councillors and presidents.
Qin, after a pause, responded candidly, surprising the other candidates and much of the audience.
“I’d probably suspend my campaign right now," he said, referring to Rehill and Barroso sitting next to him, "and let one of these two lovely women take the reins."
Earlier in the debate, candidates discussed the Student Choice Initiative, current USC president Bardia Jalayer asked whether candidates would be open to cutting services or raising student ancillary fees in order to achieve their platforms.
Qin replied that certain resources are essential to students.
"I don't see any students objecting to raising fees on issues that we truly care about. For things such as mental health and learning skills support, as well as other types of resources," said Qin.
Reesor agreed that he would be open to raising fees after student consultations or a referendum. But, both Rehill and Barroso were staunchly opposed to the idea, given recent cuts to Ontario Student Assistance Program loans and grants.
Rehill said she plans on advocating for Western to foot some of the bill.
"If we come out with a well thought of plan, we can start talking money, we can start tackling finance, and really start pulling our resources together to fight for our students," she said.
The second presidential debate, hosted by CHRW and the Gazette, will take place Tuesday. Voting will take place Feb. 3 and 4.
