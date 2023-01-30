Former Ontario Deputy Premier and Western alum Christine Elliott is joining the university as a distinguished leader in residence at Western Law. She will also serve as an advisor to university president Shepard on Western’s mental health and wellness strategy.
In this role, she will work with faculty to provide guidance and professional mentorship to law students through conversations and pick themes for guest lectures. Elliott said her role as an advisor for student mental health and well-being is an informal one, where she will provide insight to the president when asked for input.
Elliott graduated from Western University in 1978 with a bachelor of Law — the equivalent of a Juris Doctor at Western Law today. Elliott is most known for her role as the province’s Minister of Health and Deputy Premier from 2018 to 2022, overseeing Ontario's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was an intense experience,” Elliott told the Gazette in an email. “We were dealing with an unknown virus that initially we did not know how to treat.”
In her role, she searched for personal protective equipment for healthcare providers internationally and established testing facilities and mass vaccination clinics while attending to other non-COVID-19 tasks under the Ministry of Health.
But this wasn’t Elliott’s first job. Out of law school, she became an associate in a small law practice, a sole practitioner and a founding partner of a law firm with her late husband, Jim Flaherty, a former Federal Minister of Finance. She also served as a bank auditor and was a member of provincial parliament for 15 years.
Elliott and Flaherty co-founded the Abilities Centre in Whitby, “a place for people of all abilities.” She has also held positions on several health care sector boards and served as Ontario’s first Patient Ombudsman from 2016 to 2018, responding to unresolved complaints from patients, residents and clients about their health care experiences in hospitals, long-term care homes and Community Care Access Centres.
She said the skills she needed for all these roles can be credited to her time at Western Law, where she learned how to approach issues critically, how important it is to listen carefully to what others are saying, as well as how to offer and discuss resolutions.
“Western really shaped me into being a lifelong learner!” she said. “I also made wonderful friends, so much that I met my best friend at Western law school in 1975 and we have been through all the ups and downs together with our families.”
She said her time at Western was pivotal in shaping her future, and she wants to help other students as they decide upon their future goals.
“I hope to have a positive impact on the lives of Western students, to help them broaden their horizons for their futures,” she said.
