David Norton, a former King's University College professor and Anglican priest, appeared in Yukon’s territorial court last month facing four charges of sexual assault and two charges of sexual interference.
Norton is currently serving a 13-year prison sentence for abusing Indigenous boys from two congregations in London where he worked as a parish priest.
The former King's professor was first charged in 2015 in London –– a trial where the four men who were abused by Norton as boys testified that he groomed, abused and molested them at his home in London.
Norton was charged while teaching a first-year totalitarianism course, although he was not employed by the school when the abuses took place. After the initial charges were laid in 2015, King’s placed Norton on leave. Norton later resigned.
Norton was found guilty in and was sentenced to nine years in prison. He was charged with three counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault. Seven months earlier, Norton pleaded guilty to sexual interference in a separate case involving a boy from St. Mark’s church in London in the early 1990’s and was later sentenced to four years in prison.
Norton’s name recently appeared in graffiti on the tunnel joining Western University and Huron University College soon after the day of truth and reconciliation. The graffiti read “All Savages Knew My Babies,” “Where r my kids” and “Die David Norton.”
Norton then left St. Andrew’s Church in London in 1983 to take a position in the Yukon. The alleged assaults in the Yukon took place between 1983 and 1985.
Norton is set to make his next appearance in the Yukon court on Nov. 3.
