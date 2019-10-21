Peter Fragiskatos, the Liberal incumbent, took the vote of London North Centre according to a mid-election projection by CBC.
At 75 polls reported, Fragiskatos had 39.7% of the vote with 5,792.
Fragiskatos was first elected to the seat in 2015. He is a former political science professor at King's University College.
October 22, 2019
The runner-up was Dirka Prout, NDP, who trailed Fragiskatos by around 10 per cent as polls trickled in on election night.
Fragiskatos celebrated the win at Beertown, where his campaign team, and members of Western University's Liberal club joined him.
In an interview with the Gazette, Fragiskatos said he "feels great."
"I want to thank students who voted, because they have continued to crush the stereotype that apathy is what defines our young generation," he said. "The youth of this country care deeply about the future and they showed that by coming out."
