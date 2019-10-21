Fragiskatos Headshot

Fragiskatos at a King's University College debate on Oct. 8.

Peter Fragiskatos, the Liberal incumbent, held London North Centre with a 10 point margin over the runners-up, despite losing some of his 2015 mandate.

At nearly all polls reporting, Fragiskatos had 25,496 votes. The runners-up, the Tory Sarah Bokhari and the NDP's Dirka Prout, had 14,291 and 13,924 votes each — sitting around 23 per cent to Fragiskatos' 42.7 per cent.

Fragiskatos celebrated the win at Beertown, where his campaign team, and members of Western University's Liberal club joined him.

In an interview with the Gazette, Fragiskatos said he "feels great."

"I want to thank students who voted, because they have continued to crush the stereotype that apathy is what defines our young generation," he said. "The youth of this country care deeply about the future and they showed that by coming out."

Fragiskatos win, like his party's, was more meager than the sweeping takeover last election. He was first elected to the seat in 2015 with over half the vote.

Update (Oct. 22, 10:15 a.m.): this article has been updated with newer results.

