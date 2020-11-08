Hospitals are bracing for the first flu season of the pandemic and health officials are urging students to do their part by getting the seasonal vaccine on campus this year.
Western University students can get their flu shot for free at Western’s On-Campus Pharmacy and Student Health Services this year — both located in the basement of the University Community Centre.
Student Health Services is offering a flu vaccine clinic, where students can get their shot without an appointment in the Western Student Recreation Centre. The clinic opened Thursday before reading week and runs until Thursday Nov. 12.
Out-of-province and international students can also get a vaccine as the clinic works through the University Health Insurance Plan and Purple Care. The UCC pharmacy is currently only offering the vaccine to students with an Ontario health card.
Students must fill out a coronavirus campus questionnaire, show their health card and wear a mask to the appointment or clinic. Wearing a t-shirt also makes the process easier.
"Now is an especially good time for students to consider boosting their immune systems," said Dr. Lauren Cipriano, an associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry.
“Getting the flu shot protects our own elderly family members, protects the customers we encounter at work, protects classmates and protects staff at our community hospitals from the additional stress and personal health risk of an overwhelming number of critical patients."
Flu season is no stranger to close-knit communities like university campuses and experts hope wide-spread immunization will limit public health concerns piling onto existing ones from the pandemic.
London is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 according to city health officials and cases are on the rise as the province heads into its colder months. London reported a record-breaking 37 new cases on Sunday.
“This year in particular, this community-minded act has another important benefit: we need to reserve the space in the hospital for patients with [COVID-19],” Cipriano said.
The vaccine takes about two weeks to effectively boost the immune system — in that time, the body creates antibodies that attack potential threats of the flu. Even if someone vaccinated does catch the flu, their body will have taken the first step in defending itself, leading to a less severe flu.
“For young, healthy people, getting the flu shot is like donating blood; it costs only a little bit of time and it can mean everything to someone else,” said Dr. Ciprano.
Several locations around London are offering flu shots this year.
