Gazette wins three JHM awards (Graphic)
Kyra Karakatsanis / GAZETTE

The Gazette won three John H. McDonald awards for excellence in Canadian student journalism earlier this month.

NASH, the annual conference and awards gala tailored to Canadian student journalists, saw its most recent rendition, NASH81, happen in Calgary from Jan. 3-6. Attendees received education through panel and classroom sessions from industry professionals, before an awards banquet.

The Gazette won in each of the three categories it was nominated in.

Check out the awards and the work that garnered them below:

Investigative Reporting Award

"Questionable claims, high-pressure sales tactics alleged by campus chiropractor patients," Richard Joseph

+3 
Burden's chiropractic clinic

Humour Award

"Man born, dies during USC meeting," Richard Joseph

+3 
Baby born at USC council meeting

President elect Mitchell Pratt observes Robert Walpole, the University Students' Council's newest addition.

Photo of the Year

"Benny," Michael Conley

+3 
Homelessness Feature, Image 1 (Benny)

Benny, a member of London's homeless population, November 8, 2017. He says he got his black eye when someone beat him for taking bottles out of their recycling bin.

For the full list of winners, click here.

2
1
1
0
0

Comment Rules

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Comments are approved manually and may take some time to show up on the site. All comments, as long as they follow the rules above, will be approved. We encourage all viewpoints and positive discussion.

Load comments