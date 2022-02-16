Western’s GBSV Action Committee submitted early recommendations to the university to make campus safer, including two which call for enhanced soph and student training.

The Gender-Based and Sexual Violence Action Committee introduced four recommendations to target sexual violence on campus, which included preparing students and their guardians for the transition to campus, revising soph hiring and training practices, increasing the number of residence staff and adding additional gender-based and sexual violence staff to the university’s Student Experience portifolio.

The recommendations come months before the full report from the action committee is set to be released in the spring.

The committee collected feedback from focus groups on campus that informed the four recommendations. The first three recommendations are “interconnected with the students’ associations at both the undergraduate and the graduate [levels],” including the University Students’ Council and the Society of Graduate Students, according to Terry McQuaid, co-chair of the Action Committee Against Gender-Based Violence and Western University’s director of wellness and well-being.

Several reports of sexual violence surfaced in the fall during Western’s Orientation Week. The online social media posts about the incidents prompted investigations from both the university and the London Police Service. Four incidents surfaced, although authorities confirmed none were related to reports circulating online.

The Action Committee is composed of Western staff, faculty, student leaders and an undergraduate student representative. The committee is separate from the independent investigation solicited by the university.

The action committee’s recommendations call for mandatory gender-based and sexual violence education modules for all incoming students before they arrive on campus, along with mandatory in-person skill-building sessions for first-year students in residence.

Anti-GBSV education sessions were already included as part of the university’s OWeek programming through the One Love performance, but attendance was not enforced. Western is currently enforcing anti-GBSV training for all students in residence.

The committee also recommended letters of admission that “articulate Western’s values specific to GBSV and a safe and inclusive campus,” the recommendations outline.

“We are underscoring for our students coming to campus and their parents [of] … what Western’s values are with respect to gender-based sexual violence,” McQuaid said. “They would get this information prior to even arriving here.”

New training modules for student leaders on campus were also highlighted in the recommendations. Training tailored to sophs and student mentors “focused on GBSV, [equity, diversity and inclusion] and other aspects of student safety and well-being” is recommended, along with developing those training programs in collaboration with the USC. Currently, sophs’ sexual violence prevention training mainly includes guidance on easing the incident reporting process.

The committee also highlighted SOGS in the recommendations as providing a unique opportunity to collaborate on aspects of training involving graduate students who serve as teaching assistants or other educators.

“Hiring and training of staff and student leaders [is] a really important one in terms of setting the tone for the year,” McQuaid said. “We'll [also] work specifically with the graduate student association because that's a little bit of a different group — they're both students, but they're also working in a leading capacity as well, often like TAs.”

Western’s Safe Campus Coalition — a group of student advocates who banded together after the allegations of sexual violence surfaced in September — criticised the recommendations on their social media pages Wednesday morning. The group wrote they felt the recommendations do not “adequately address how we can prevent violence off-campus” and lacked “consideration of students beyond first year.”

“Although we agree with the need for training, currently, we do not know what these online or in-person sessions look like,” the SCC’s statement reads.

The SCC also raised concerns around the enforcement of online training modules for incoming students requesting “transparency in all regards, but especially in the content of the training modules, enforcement method and completion metrics.”

McQuaid said the action committee plans to implement the four recommendations for newly enrolled students transitioning to campus this fall.

“It's imperative that students' voices are heard and lead this conversation,” said McQuaid. “They're the ones engaged in the activities and the relationships throughout the year, and so we've really been fortunate to hear from our student leaders working alongside us and developing these recommendations.”

The action committee will release a detailed report of their findings and recommendations in the spring.