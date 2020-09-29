London's local health unit expects cases will rise in the coming weeks in response to a series of smaller house parties on Saturday’s Fake Homecoming.
Fake HOCO did not extend to Broughdale Avenue this year, as many students took to private lawns in small groups instead, citing public health risks or fears of hefty fines — which city officials expressed gratitude for.
“It’s clear there was some partying,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health at the Middlesex-London Health Unit. “There was some partying in the open that was quite measured. There was likely some underground activity that we do not know about and may not know about for a couple weeks until those cases start to come back positive."
While crowds did not appear on Broughdale Saturday, students continued to roam campus at night and around 100 are now facing possible sanctions for partying in residence the night of Fake HOCO.
Two of Monday’s eight new coronavirus cases in London were Western University students, bringing the university's total cases to 70. According to Dr. Mackie, Monday’s cases are not linked to the initial outbreak among students and the health unit is unsure whether the new cases were a result of this weekend’s small house parties.
The updates came just hours after the provincial government declared a second wave of the virus, with 700 people testing positive Monday and 554 on Tuesday. The MLHU declared a second wave in London last week.
London’s health unit will have to wait a couple of weeks to determine Fake HOCO's impact on the city's case count.
London’s Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer was quick to thank Western students for not taking part in large gatherings on Broughdale on Saturday, as crowds reached 25,000 students this time last year. According to Helmer, despite gatherings in residences throughout the day and at night, London police did not fine or charge any students.
"The crowds were very small, nothing like what we have seen in the past,” said Helmer. “I want to say thank you very much to the students who did the right thing this weekend, took the [pandemic] very seriously and did not engage in large gatherings."
The MLHU will be able to tie those cases back to last weekend's partying as students continue to get tested. All students who went out Saturday are encouraged to seek testing at either the Western Student Recreation Centre or one of London’s two testing sites.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest